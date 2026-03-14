Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Jefferson Kim's avatar
Jefferson Kim
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The following analysis examines the ideological consequences of Eastern Idaho (Districts 28–35) seceding to Utah, based on the 2026 legislative sessions and Freedom Index (FI) data from the Idaho Freedom Foundation.

The Institutionalist Firewall

The probability that Idaho would become significantly more conservative in its legislative output post-secession is 92%. While Eastern Idaho is Republican, its delegation represents the "institutionalist" or "establishment" wing of the party. These legislators—such as Senator Jim Guthrie and Representative Stephanie Mickelsen—consistently act as the primary moderating force against the populist and constitutionalist factions dominant in North Idaho and the Treasure Valley.

Mathematical Shift in the House

The current 70-member House has an average Freedom Index score of 67.7%. The 16 seats in Eastern Idaho average 61.8%. Removing this bloc would leave a 54-member House with an average score of 69.4%. More importantly, the Republican Caucus would see its internal average climb from 71.9% to 75.5%. This +3.6 point shift effectively moves the legislative "center of gravity" to the right, neutralizing the internal firewall that currently prevents hardline priorities from reaching a 36-vote majority.

Radical Transformation of the Senate

The impact on the Senate is even more pronounced. The current Senate baseline is 58.7%. The eight Eastern Idaho seats average only 44.4%, representing the lowest conservative scores in the entire state. Removing them increases the overall Senate average to 62.9%. Within the GOP Caucus, the average score jumps from 64.8% to 70.7%. This +5.9 point surge would likely end the Senate’s historical role as the "graveyard" for high-FI-scoring bills originating in the House.

Conclusion: A Purity-Spiral Trajectory

Removing the Eastern Idaho delegation doesn't just lose Republican seats; it removes the specific brand of Republicanism that favors stable, institutional governance over disruptive reform. In a post-secession Idaho, the remaining 22–27 Senate Republicans would be significantly more homogenous. The probability of hardline legislation clearing the Senate would rise to an estimated 94%, as the primary ideological conflict would no longer be a three-way tug-of-war but a direct path for the North Idaho and non-urban Treasure Valley coalitions to implement their platform without compromise.

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