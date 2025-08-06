Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenny Holmes's avatar
Jenny Holmes
4h

Thanks again, Brian. How apropos. I was just thinking I needed to reread Idaho's GOP platform. I've been noticing a lot more RINO accusing going on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Brian Almon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture