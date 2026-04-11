Gov. Brad Little signed or vetoed the last remaining bills on his desk, officially closing the book on the 2026 legislative session. I’ll continue analyzing it over the next few weeks. This morning I took a look at the budget, which went down… but also up:

Medicaid—especially Medicaid Expansion—remains the elephant in the room. Many components of the state budget are negotiable. JFAC can trim here, adjust there, and find ways to save money. But Medicaid consists of obligations that must be paid. Once individuals are enrolled in the program, Idaho has limited flexibility. While Gov. Brad Little reduced provider reimbursement rates by 4% last year, increases in enrollment, drug costs, or other factors require the state to simply pay more. The DOGE Task Force recommended repealing Medicaid Expansion last year, but the Legislature appeared reluctant to take up the issue. Rep. Jordan Redman introduced a bill to carry out that recommendation, but it did not receive a full hearing. Instead of repealing Expansion—which provides subsidized healthcare for able-bodied, working-age adults—Gov. Little and JFAC trimmed around the edges of other programs, including reductions affecting disabled individuals, the mentally ill, and other vulnerable populations.

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Labrador Letter

Attorney General Labrador shared his office’s work defending firearm manufacturers from frivolous lawsuits designed to bankrupt them:

We joined because law-abiding citizens across Idaho and our law enforcement officers purchase firearms from these manufacturers. If these lawsuits drive these companies out of business, it makes it harder for law abiding Idahoans to legally purchase firearms they have the right to own to protect their families and communities.

Highlights from the Secretary of State

Secretary McGrane explained what voter fraud is, what it isn’t, and how his office works to ensure secure elections in Idaho:

My responsibility is not to speculate, but to examine the facts. Voter fraud does exist. It is also rare, detectable, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law in Idaho. My primary duty is to ensure that elections are conducted lawfully, that voting is accessible to eligible United States citizens, and that results are secure and accurate. Voters in Idaho can have confidence in their elections.

Primary Pulse

Primary Pulse is your one-stop shop for information about our Republican legislative candidates. Scroll the list to find your district, and click to zoom in to see photos, contact info, website links, Sunshine reports, and more!

On the docket

I plan to write a comprehensive primary preview next week, and paid subscribers will see it first. Sign up now—free subscribers get this daily digest, paid subscribers support my work and get early previews and other occasional perks.