Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Perley's avatar
Jeff Perley
7m

Thanks for keeping this issue front and center!

Reply
Share
Steve Neff's avatar
Steve Neff
1h

Boycott. I only buy from local folks I know. It's just plain ignorant to not understand that an increase in labor costs are past directly on to the consumer. My personal solution to labor is to make those on welfare work there. As an aside when I came back from Vietnam I had a wife and child. I worked the fields to make ends meet while going to school.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Almon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture