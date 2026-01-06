Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rick Hydrick's avatar
Rick Hydrick
6h

Brian,

Brilliant expication! Very readable. Great, rock-hard research.

As a past Water Operations Manager for two public utility water districts, you laid out the wastage that is occuring when engaging for federal assistance.

States have constantly signaled since the mid-19th century, that they can't make it without federal help. It is a costly and far too often "once-size-fits-all" approach to governance that results, whether for health, capital improvements, or all sorts of socio-economic endeavors.

Yet our state and federal representatives in office today continue to brag about the federal grants they have corraled, while decrying federal intrusion in our lives in the next breath.

I chased grants for water, solar, erosion control, and environmental projects my entire career and hung my head as I did so. We sell our souls to too great an extent. Bureaucrats become to removed from the unique problems local and state agencies are trying to solve. And yes, they easily become to high-minded and political as well.

Keep this up, Brian. Your writing is very illuminating and hopefully convincing.

Rick Hydrick (Water Operations Manager South Tahoe Public Utility District; San Juan Water District, 1987-2013)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Karen S's avatar
Karen S
9h

Now individuals should do some digging into local cities and counties that use the grant process to fund much of the budgetary needs and see what it is costing in man power ect.... Great Article again!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Almon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture