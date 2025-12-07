Last night I returned to the microphone for the Gem State Report, a rapid fire look at the news of the week as well as informative interviews with Idaho political figures. I debuted the program this time last year, and ran it through the end of the legislative session before putting it on hiatus. I’m excited to share that the Gem State Report is back!

Watch the full show here:

If you want to watch just the individual interviews, you can do that too.

Rep. Jeff Ehlers, co-chair of the Idaho legislative DOGE Task Force, explained how the committee formed, its priorities, and what it plans to accomplish in the 2026 legislative session:

Sen. C. Scott Grow, co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, explained what the revenue projection shortfall means and what lawmakers will be doing in the 2026 legislative session to ensure a balanced budget:

Ada County 1st vice chair Ryan Spoon explains why he sent in a tip to ICE about an Idaho lawmaker’s farm, and how that led not only to an illegal alien with an arrest record being deported, but a month of free beer at an Idaho bar:

I’m already looking forward to the next episode. Make sure to follow the Chronicle on X, Facebook, YouTube, Rumble, or right here on Substack to tune in.