13h

I was horrified when I moved to Idaho 6 years ago and realized that Marlene Tromp was president of BSU. I lived in the Santa Cruz area for 14 years and can attest that it makes the rest of California look moderate by comparison. I couldn’t for the life of me understand how, in a conservative state like Idaho, BSU could choose her. I pray that wealthy, conservative donors can put enough pressure on the selection committee to ensure that we don’t get someone else like her as the new president.

16h

Finding a new BSU president suitable for and aligned with Idaho values is critical. However, without strong support including additional prescriptive legislation, the new president would be thwarted at every turn by the entrenched woke DEI fortress that is the BSU academic and administrative staff. Never underestimate the ability of professional Democrat deadwood to stymy reforms not to their liking. They're called "we bes" for a reason: We be here when you get here. We be here when you leave.

Nor would it be enough to empower the new president to fire entrenched centers of resistance at BSU. The legislature needs to join with the new president in reforming BSU. A few ideas would be to abolish tenure and require academic staff to focus on teaching. Another would be to set a target for reducing total administrative staff by, say, 20%. Padding administration headcount is a time-worn strategy. Others who have studied the matter no doubt have even better ideas. And, by the way, the same fundamental reforms should be applied at U of I, ISU, and all other state institutions. Asking a new president on their own to correct BSU's flaws is a near-hopeless mission.

