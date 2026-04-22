The supply of racism and hatred in America fell short of demand for left-wing activists in the Southern Poverty Law Center, so they apparently paid millions to create it. According to an indictment brought about by the Department of Justice, the organization paid more than $3 million to the very extremist figures and groups it claimed to oppose:

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche put it plainly: “The SPLC is manufacturing racism to justify its existence.” The SPLC has long served to provide corporate media outlets, political figures, and even the FBI with cover for targeting those on the right who run afoul of progressive sensibilities, labeling them as extremist hate groups while portraying itself as a neutral arbiter. Conservatives have recognized this grift for years, especially after a gunman attacked the office of the Family Research Council in Washington, D.C., following that organization’s inclusion on the SPLC’s “hate map.”

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Watch Matt Walsh’s great breakdown of the affair here:

Gov. Little touts legislative achievements

Gov. Brad Little issued a press release today lauding the 2026 legislative session for accomplishing the goals of his Enduring Idaho plan:

The Governor’s ENDURING IDAHO plan is a balanced FY 2026 and FY 2027 budget that reflects Idaho’s long-standing commitment to fiscal responsibility and long-term stability. The Idaho Legislature stuck to his recommendations for thoughtful, measured spending adjustments that preserve Idaho’s financial strength and coveted AAA credit rating.

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I’m continuing to work on some developing stories, including more research into where taxpayer funded healthcare grants are going, as well as some interesting candidates for county office. Stay tuned!

Thanks as always to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and the iLuvIdaho Voter Guide. Thanks also to all of you for supporting this work!