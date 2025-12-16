Gem State Chronicle

Jefferson Kim
4h

I used to think university was worthless except for STEM fields. Now, with AI reasoning models averaging around 115 IQ, I'm questioning even the value of traditional high school education.

The article documents how two-thirds of Idaho students can't identify arguments in text or form opinions from what they read. Meanwhile, we're debating phonics instruction while AI is fundamentally changing what literacy means. A middle schooler who fully understands how to navigate AI across all subjects may be better prepared for the future than a high school graduate who's mastered traditional academics.

This represents a meta-shift in education. It's no longer primarily about rote memorization or even comprehension in the traditional sense—it's about the ability to leverage existing technologies and become effective AI "handlers." When AI reasoning likely surpasses 130 IQ in the near future, that skill becomes more valuable than conventional subject mastery.

The core competencies students need are evolving: they must learn to filter out AI-generated slop, communicate effectively with AI systems, and maintain discernment about outputs. The phonics debate, while important for baseline literacy, may be addressing yesterday's problem. The real question is: what's the minimum literacy threshold needed to effectively direct and evaluate AI, rather than be led astray by it?

We're spending $78 million on reading instruction while the fundamental nature of reading's role in society is shifting beneath our feet.

