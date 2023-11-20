A couple of weeks ago I looked at what advocates of the blanket primary / ranked choice voting initiative were trying to accomplish. They aim to transform our current system of private political parties nominating candidates for the general election into one in which primaries are completely divorced from political parties, serving instead as simply the first round of a two-part election process.

Yet political parties are not completely independent right now, are they? Right now taxpayers fund primary elections in Idaho, which allow Republicans, Democrats, Constitutionalists, Libertarians, and Greens to select their nominees. Each party is guaranteed a spot in the November general election so long as they field candidates for the primary. County clerks are tasked with running ostensibly private contests, and as you know, once government is involved in something it will inevitably call the shots.

This dichotomy came to a head last week when Secretary of State Phil McGrane informed Idaho Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon that his office could not enforce new rules passed by the Republican Central Committee which aim to curtail the epidemic of crossover voting.