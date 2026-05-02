After spending two days writing about the rise and fall of the Idaho Health Data Exchange I took some time to take care of other pressing issues. I finished repairs on my sprinkler system, which involved replacing three valves, and also fixed some loading issues with the Gem State Chronicle homepage.

If you’re someone who prefers to listen to podcasts rather than read articles, I have a treat for you. I’ve aimed to convert one or two articles each week to audio form using Elevenlabs, which was able to create an amazing AI clone of my voice. Check out the latest episode, about the aforementioned data exchange, on Spotify or your favorite podcast player. Be sure to rate it five stars, I’m sure that will help the algorithm!

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Moon explains the Platform:

Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon explained the importance of the party platform and why candidates are asked to sign on:

Every two years, the Idaho GOP grassroots come together in one of our state’s great cities to ratify a platform. That platform reflects the zeitgeist of the grassroots—a continuing commitment to defending faith, family, and freedom in a rapidly changing world. Idaho GOP rules require that I invite all federal, statewide, and legislative candidates in the Republican primary to sign on to the platform or indicate any points on which they disagree. Far from being a top-down control mechanism, as some detractors have claimed, this is about transparency for voters. After all, Republican voters should expect their primary candidates to be Republicans.

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Labrador versus ESG

Attorney General Labrador explained his fight against ESG in corporate governance in this week’s newsletter:

When a ratings agency downgrades an energy company, that company’s borrowing costs go up. Higher borrowing costs mean less money available for drilling, production, and infrastructure. Less production means tighter supply, and tighter supply means higher prices at the pump and on your utility bill. The ratings agencies don’t set energy prices directly, but their decisions ripple through the economy in ways that eventually reach every Idaho family.

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McGrane remembers Kempthorne

Secretary of State Phil McGrane shared a unique memory of Dirk Kempthorne, the senator, governor, and interior secretary who passed away last week:

Like so many Idahoans, I grew up admiring Dirk Kempthorne. I grew up in southeast Boise, close in age to his son Jeff, and I watched his career from nearby, first as mayor, then as United States senator, governor, and finally as Secretary of the Interior. His career was extraordinary, and there will rightly be many tributes that tell the story of all he accomplished. This one is a little different.

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Honoring Dirk Kempthorne

Gov. Brad Little announced opportunities for members of the public to pay their respects to the former governor:

The Governor’s Office provided updated information today on public events set to honor the life and public service of Governor Dirk Kempthorne, who passed away April 24 at the age of 74.

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Michael Knowles and Matt Walsh spoke at a TP USA event in Moscow this week, and afterward retired to the Refuge cigar lounge to answer questions from Twitter. I had the privilege of speaking to some great young conservatives at that very place two months ago.

I’m continuing to work on several writing projects—one involving the Idaho GOP Platform as well as further digging into the taxpayer-funded healthcare industry. Remember to make a plan to vote, whether by mail, early, or on Election Day on May 19.

Thanks as always to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and the iLuvIdaho Voter Guide. Thanks also to all of you for supporting this work!

Feature image of Mt. Rainier courtesy of the National Park Service.