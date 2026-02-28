The filing period for federal, statewide, and legislative candidates closed at 5:00pm Mountain Time on Friday evening. When the dust settled, 382 candidates had filed for election. Of those, 272 are running for the Legislature, with 160 competing in the upcoming Idaho GOP primary on May 19.

As you know, outside of four districts in Idaho, the May primary is the real election. Turnout is imperative to ensure we have a strong Republican slate for the November general election. Republican legislators in Idaho run the gamut from strong conservatives like Rep. Heather Scott and Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld to those who are much more moderate, like Sen. Jim Guthrie and Rep. Lori McCann. That means it is up to Republican voters to decide what kind of lawmakers we send to the Capitol next year.

Running for office is both a privilege and a duty for citizens of our Republic. I would never say that someone does not have the right to put their name on the ballot, nor that any incumbent deserves to go unchallenged. Primary challenges help keep elected officials from straying too far from the people they serve. However, sometimes the strategic choice is not to run. Trying to oust an effective conservative simply because one believes it is “their turn,” or crowding a race against a moderate incumbent with multiple conservatives, is not good strategy.

Sean Dolan at Idaho Ed News posted a helpful rundown of the filings last night.

Looking briefly at the statewide races, it became increasingly clear over the past few months that no serious candidates were prepared to challenge any of the seven constitutional officers. With filing closed, six of the seven—Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Controller Brandon Woolf, Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, and Superintendent Debbie Critchfield—are unopposed in the primary and heavily favored to win reelection this November. Gov. Brad Little has seven primary challengers, but I expect him to cruise to victory as well.

Here are a few things that jumped out to me:

Colton Bennett likely would have defeated Rep. Lori McCann last time but for a second conservative in the race who split the vote. His momentum and fundraising may have helped chase McCann from the field, as she opted to challenge Sen. Dan Foreman rather than defend her own seat. Bennett is joined by James Spencer and former legislator Cindy Agidius.

I long suspected that former House Majority Leader Megan Blanksma would jump back into the arena, and she did not disappoint, filing for Senate in District 8 just hours before the deadline. She joins another former lawmaker, Terry Gestrin, in challenging Sen. Christy Zito.

One of the biggest surprises is what did not happen on Friday. Despite two years of constant agitation regarding Speaker Mike Moyle, no one ultimately stepped up to challenge him. He is now all but assured of winning what would be, so far as I know, an unprecedented 15th term in the Legislature. Moyle’s seatmates, Sen. Tammy Nichols and Rep. Bruce Skaug, are also unchallenged in the primary.

Another dog that did not bark was in District 13. Sen. Brian Lenney had twice defeated former Sen. Jeff Agenbroad, who filed a treasurer’s report a few months ago, seemingly setting up another matchup. However, he apparently decided against another campaign, leaving Lenney free and clear for the general election.

One of the more crowded races in the GOP primary is in District 25. Rep. Don Hall was appointed to fill the seat vacated by Lance Clow’s retirement, but health problems have unfortunately prevented him from running for election. His legislative substitute, Grayson Stone, is the presumed favorite, but Andrew Messer and Josh Callen have entered the race as well.

Several new appointees face serious challenges. Rep. Mike Veile, appointed last year to replace Kevin Andrus, faces former state representative Chad Christensen. Rep. Erin Bingham, appointed in January to replace Wendy Horman, faces Brian McKellar.

In his article, Sean Dolan noted that seven incumbents face no challengers in either the primary or the general election, meaning they are guaranteed another term:

District 3B Rep. Jordan Redman, R-Coeur d’Alene

District 18 Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise

District 18A Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise

District 27A Rep. Douglas Pickett, R-Oakley

District 27B Rep. Clay Handy, R-Burley

District 30A Rep. David Cannon, R-Blackfoot

District 34A Rep. Jon O. Weber, R-Rexburg

Click here to review candidate filings for yourself. I will have more in-depth analysis in the coming days, but for now, this provides a top-level look at the GOP legislative primary. While no additional candidates can file at this point, candidates can still withdraw. Watch for at least one three-way race to narrow to two by this time next week.

Incumbents are in bold:

District 1

Senate

Jim Woodward

Scott Herndon

House Seat A

Mark Sauter

Jane Sauter

House Seat B

Cornel Rasor

Chuck Lowman

District 2

Senate

Phil Hart

House Seat A

Heather Scott

House Seat B

Dale Hawkins

Todd Perry

District 3

Senate

Doug Okuniewicz

House Seat A

Vito Barbieri

Eric Seeley

House Seat B

Jordan Redman

District 4

Senate

Ben Toews

House Seat A

Joe Alfieri

House Seat B

Elaine Price

Christa Hazel

District 5

Senate

Carl Bjerke

House Seat A

Ron Mendive

House Seat B

Tony Wisniewski

District 6

Senate

Daniel Foreman

Lori McCann

House Seat A

Colton Bennett

Cindy Agidius

James Spencer

House Seat B

Brandon Mitchell

District 7

Senate

Cindy Carlson

House Seat A

Kyle Harris

Michael Collins

House Seat B

Charlie Shepherd

Maureen Anderson

District 8

Senate

Christy Zito

Terry Gestrin

Megan Blanksma

House Seat A

Rob Beiswenger

Sean Hall

House Seat B

Faye Thompson

Brian Beckley

District 9

Senate

Brandon Shippy

Michael Irwin

House Seat A

John Shirts

Heidi Smith-Takatori

House Seat B

Judy Boyle

Gregory Diacogiannis

District 10

Senate

Tammy Nichols

House Seat A

Mike Moyle

House Seat B

Bruce Skaug

District 11

Senate

Camille Blaylock

Chris Trakel

House Seat A

Kent Marmon

Carlos Hernandez

House Seat B

Lucas Cayler

Debbie Geyer

District 12

Senate

Ben Adams

Shaun Simmons

House Seat A

Jeff Cornilles

House Seat B

Jaron Crane

District 13

Senate

Brian Lenney

House Seat A

Brent Crane

House Seat B

Steven Tanner

Kody Daffer

District 14

Senate

C. Scott Grow

Mac Raslan

House Seat A

Ted Hill

Matt Stallsmith

House Seat B

Josh Tanner

District 15

Senate

Codi Galloway

Desi Burbank

House Seat A

Steve Keyser

House Seat B

Dori Healey

District 20

Senate

Josh Keyser

Russell Spencer

Richard Marsh

House Seat A

Joe Palmer

House Seat B

James Holtzclaw

District 21

Senate

Treg Bernt

House Seat A

James Petzke

Gina Johnson

House Seat B

Jeff Ehlers

District 22

Senate

Lori Den Hartog

Josh Haver

House Seat A

Greg Ferch

Kelly Walton

House Seat B

Jason Monks

District 23

Senate

Todd Lakey

House Seat A

Chris Bruce

Melissa Durrant

House Seat B

Shawn Dygert

District 24

Senate

Glenneda Zuiderveld

Brent Reinke

House Seat A

Clint Hostetler

Alex Caval

House Seat B

Steve Miller

Chance Requa

William Mostoller

District 25

Senate

Joshua Kohl

Casey Swensen

House Seat A

Andrew Messer

Grayson Stone

Josh Callen

House Seat B

David Leavitt

Cherie Vollmer

District 26

Senate

Bryan Hyde

House Seat A

Mike Pohanka

Jeff Emerick

House Seat B

Lyle Johnstone

District 27

Senate

Kelly Anthon

House Seat A

Doug Pickett

House Seat B

Clay Handy

District 28

Senate

Jim Guthrie

David Worley

House Seat A

Richard Cheatum

James Lamborn

Mike Savile

House Seat B

Dan Garner

District 29

Senate

John Crowder

House Seat A

Dustin Manwaring

House Seat B

Tanya Burgoyne

Jennifer Miles

District 30

Senate

Julie VanOrden

Ethan Neff

House Seat A

David Cannon

House Seat B

Ben Fuhriman

Julianne Young

District 31

Senate

Van Burtenshaw

House Seat A

Jerald Raymond

House Seat B

Rod Furniss

Karey Hanks

District 32

Senate

Kevin Cook

House Seat A

Stephanie Mickelsen

Kelly Golden

House Seat B

Erin Bingham

Brian McKellar

District 33

Senate

Dave Lent

House Seat A

Barbara Ehardt

Connor Cook

House Seat B

Marco Erickson

Jilene Burger

Jeff Thompson

District 34

Senate

Doug Ricks

House Seat A

Jon Weber

House Seat B

Britt Raybould

Larry Golden

District 35

Senate

Mark Harris

House Seat A

Mike Veile

Chad Christensen

House Seat B

Josh Wheeler

Feature image found on Facebook.