Well, today is the day. Months of fundraising, campaigning, and rhetorical conflict come down to one exciting night. If you haven’t voted already, make sure you do that before polls close at 8:00pm local time. I voted at Eagle City Hall this morning.

If you’re in the Treasure Valley, come by the Residence Inn in Eagle for the official Idaho GOP watch party. I’ll be there pulling double duty—making sure the A/V equipment is set up and running as well as joining Matt Edwards on Idaho Signal for live coverage as results start coming in.

Results should be available on voteidaho.gov about an hour after the polls close. Each county website will display results as well—Ada’s is particularly good.

I hope to see you at the watch party tonight. Remember that no matter how the results unfold, the sun will still rise tomorrow and our work continues.