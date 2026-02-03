Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Perley's avatar
Jeff Perley
1hEdited

Brian, In the spirit of "As iron sharpens iron", you are repeating the same falsehood about the founders drafting a new constitution but were called "to amend the Articles of Confederation". That has been found by scholars to be false and this would be the third time its been pointed out in your Substack (twice by me and once by Rita Peters (https://gemstatechronicle.com/2025/02/editorial-an-open-letter-to-brian-almon-at-gem-state-chronicle/). In the spirit of Proverbs 27:17, it would seem incumbent on you to honor those who are trying to abide by scripture and sharpen one another, to review their original source(s) and provide evidence based feedback. Please review the Harvard Law Review article that puts to rest this fallacious argument or provide some sharpening to me and others who you believe are being misled. It seems the Christian thing to do. The Harvard Law article is here - https://journals.law.harvard.edu/jlpp/wp-content/uploads/sites/90/2017/03/Farris_FINAL.pdf.

I want to add that I very much appreciate your work and read every article. I even signed up to a paid subscription recently - and no I won't be cancelling. But please address this most important historical precedent since it weighs heavily on our ability to trust the Constitution or forever question its content.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Brian Almon and others
Eric Redman's avatar
Eric Redman
31m

Yes Brian,

Please do your normal detailed discovery of topics you write about as Jeff Perley recommended. I am a former State Legislator and have endured these last 11 years of bloggers and politicians that have not thoroughly reviewed how our Founders were authorized by their States to create our amazing Constitution.

I am sure you know Vice President JD Vance, Congressional Speaker Mike Johnson, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, along with true Constitutional scholars like Michael Farris, former CEO of Alliance Defending Freedom, David and Tim Barton, Patriot Academy Rick Green, etc, etc. have all recommended the States pass Article V Convention of States. Even the national conservative policy action Heritage Foundation have come out for our Constitution Artivle V. The Resolution I and a sponsor - my son Representative Jordan Redman are in favor is the 3 subject Amendment proposal. We are not interested in waiting for Congress to pass any proposed Amendments because they will not!

Yes, Dorthy Moon whose husband is on the national board of the John Birch Society is in opposition to our Redolution; definitely not Constututional scholars.

Thank you,

Eric Redman

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Brian Almon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture