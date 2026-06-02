Happy June! This morning, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon announced that she is running for a third term, something that has not happened in recent memory as far as I know. I’ll have more on her race and the state of the Idaho Republican Party heading into the state convention later.

Last Friday, I had the opportunity to sit down with Secretary of State Phil McGrane to talk election integrity and procedures, why his office is being sued by the Department of Justice, and whether or not it makes sense to switch to a caucus system for party nominees.

Watch the interview here:

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I came across an interesting video yesterday. This BBC clip from 1979 looks at the evolving world of the computer, explaining how people can get more work done using word processors and proto-email. Check it out to see what turned out to be major advances, and what fizzled into history:

I’ve been busy with Idaho GOP work, and I took some time over the past few days to attend to my lawn and spend time with my children. I hope to be back with some original reporting tomorrow.

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