Little v. Hecox

This morning, the Supreme Court announced its decision in Little v. Hecox, which concerned the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act of 2020, originally sponsored by Rep. Barbara Ehardt. I didn’t write an article today but I did post a collection of press releases from various Idaho figures, including Attorney General Raúl Labrador, who has been fighting this battle for a long time:

“Today’s decision is a victory for common sense, fairness, and the countless girls and women who dedicate themselves to athletics,” said Attorney General Labrador.“Idaho led the nation by becoming the first state to protect women’s sports, and I’ve never wavered in defending that law. The Supreme Court has now confirmed that states can preserve fair competition and protect the opportunities that generations of women fought to secure. Every parent can rest assured that our law protects their daughters competing in Idaho.” Idaho enacted the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act in 2020 as the first law of its kind in the nation. The legislation requires that public athletic teams, such as high schools and universities, designated for females be based on biological sex at birth. The ACLU sued immediately and lower courts blocked enforcement from the day the law passed. When Attorney General Labrador took office in January 2023, he made defending the law a top priority, and requested that the U.S. Supreme Court review the case. The Court agreed to hear the case in July 2025, consolidating it with a similar case from West Virginia. Oral arguments were held January 13, 2026.

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The importance of Independence Day

Author Brian Parsons shared his thoughts on American greatness and the importance of celebrating our heritage:

Independence Day holds a special place in my heart that only Christmas can rival. As Christmas celebrates the beginning of eternal hope for all of mankind, Independence Day celebrates a sort of earthly resolution of millennia-long toiling for self-determination. They both share a sense of lightheartedness and goodwill toward those around us, but the audience and setting create distinct experiences. While the cold of December brings us indoors for more intimate settings, the heat of Summer invites us outdoors for larger, more agnostic and communal gatherings. No matter our religion, Independence Day invites us to gather and celebrate our freedom to practice.

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Of course, Little v. Hecox was not the only Supreme Court decision this morning. There will be time in the coming days and weeks to unpack Chief Justice John Roberts’ opinion that the 14th Amendment guarantees American citizenship to anyone born on our soil, no matter the circumstances or their parentage. It’s a setback, but it’s not the end of the world. I wrote yesterday that we should keep fighting for what’s right no matter what happens, and I still believe that. The country our grandchildren inherit someday depends on what we do today.

Video of the day

John Doyle explained how Donald Trump was correct when he said we’ve been fighting the communists for thousands of years:

I’ll be back with more content tomorrow. As we approach America’s 250th Independence Day, we should reflect on how we got here, where we’re going, those that came before, and those who will follow in our footsteps.

As always, thank you to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College. Thank you also to all the paid subscribers who make it possible for me to do what I do, as well as all the readers who are constantly encouraging me to keep it up. I appreciate you!