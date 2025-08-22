Last night at the District 14 GOP meeting, I told PCs that this is the calm before the storm. It got a few laughs, since we’re planning our big BBQ bash for next month while gearing up for local elections. Yet next year is going to be a doozy.

At the national level, control of both chambers of Congress is up in the air, and with it President Trump’s agenda to make America great again. Here in Idaho, all 105 legislators and all seven statewide elected officials are on the ballot next year, to be joined by potentially three citizen’s initiatives and at least two constitutional amendments.

It’s going to be a circus.

So what is the Gem State Chronicle doing to prepare for this momentous year? Read on!