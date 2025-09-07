I am descended from a line of nomads. One ancestor left Scotland for Ireland, his son left Ireland for New England, and his grandson kept moving west until he reached the shores of Lake Erie. Each successive generation after that went on to Illinois, then Iowa, and finally Washington.

At that point, my family had run out of west.

I’ve visited relatives in Iowa a few times and admired their deep connection to the land. Their great-great-great-grandparents rest in cemeteries just up the road from the farms and pastures where five, six, even seven generations have lived and worked.

Here in Idaho, I hope to begin a new tradition, planting roots for my own great-great-great-grandchildren.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I wrote about this autumn’s races for city councils and other local boards throughout Idaho. Now is the time to get involved!

On Wednesday, I looked at the long temptation toward technocracy that Americans have faced. We have to keep fighting it today.

On Thursday, I reflected on what I believe is an artificial divide between native Idahoans and transplants. We all want to preserve this great state for our posterity, so let’s work together.

Finally, on Friday I wrote about the growth of the welfare state since FDR created Social Security in 1935. How can we rein it in and restore fiscal responsibility and human dignity?

I published numerous op-eds this week from Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon, KCRCC chair Brent Regan, Sen. Mike Crapo, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Sen. Jim Risch, and Cong. Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

