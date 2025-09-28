There was a bit of excitement last week in certain Evangelical Christian circles over yet another prediction of the imminent rapture. Some denominations teach that the Bible foretells God whisking believers into Heaven just before a seven-year period of tribulation on earth, followed by Armageddon. I grew up in a church that embraced those beliefs, so I’m familiar with them—though today I take the position that such events are impossible to predict, and it’s pointless to argue about what might or might not happen in the future.

Still, many try to piece together signs and match them to biblical prophecy. Underlying this, I think, is the belief that the world can’t possibly get worse, that we are living in the final moment of history, the last generation. You see this outside of Christianity too. How many leftists sincerely believe that climate change will annihilate all life on earth unless we immediately raise taxes?

But history shows that things can get worse—and they might. I’m currently reading Michael Malice’s The White Pill about the history of communist totalitarianism, and I shudder to think of even a fraction of that tribulation reaching my community. Imagine children taken from parents with no recourse, opinions punished by nighttime arrests and summary executions, and torture beyond our darkest nightmares.

It’s a reminder that we’ve been given a measure of grace in this country. We can still fight to preserve the nation our great-grandfathers created. Yet none of us knows how much time we have individually. The great Baptist preacher John MacArthur recently passed away at 86, faithful to the end. Voddie Baucham, a titan of faith, died unexpectedly at only 56. And Charlie Kirk, who inspired millions, was shot dead at the young age of 31.

I believe the most important value of the conservative movement is recognizing that what we do today will shape the freedom and prosperity of our children and grandchildren. The world will, in all likelihood, continue turning long after we are gone. So the question is: what can we do now to pass on a love of liberty and a reverence for God to future generations?

Après moi, le déluge is the philosophy of a dying civilization. On the other hand, societies prosper when old men plant trees under whose shade they will never sit. Let’s get to work planting those trees.

As you know, the Gem State Chronicle is reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with some articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit my regular sponsors, Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty and Money Metals! I appreciate the support!

I’ve relaunched the Merch Store with a couple of new branded items. Let me know if you have any ideas for items you’d like to see made available.

Make sure you’ve bookmarked Idaho Insider, your one stop shop for everything you need to know about your elected officials.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Tuesday, Sarah Lurie of the 5b Gazette explained how a judge’s decision in the Ketchum mayoral race could lead to new legislation regarding candidate residency.

Also on Tuesday, I mulled over the complicated process of selecting a new president for Boise State University. Do our laws regarding government transparency actually make that job even harder?

On Wednesday, I looked back at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service and wondered if this is the start of true Christian revival in America.

On Friday, I shared some of the features offered by the Gem State Chronicle, especially Idaho Insider. Make sure you check it out!

I also shared guest op-eds from Brian Parsons, Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon, KCRCC chair Brent Regan, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Substacks:

Videos:

Pastor Doug Wilson of Christ Church in Moscow, Idaho shared what he believes should happen following the assassination of Charlie Kirk. I support every word:

On a lighter note, Michael Malice had a fun and insightful conversation with comedian Jimmy Carr:

Lennox Kalifungwa recorded this interview with Voddie Baucham just hours before his unexpected passing. It’s well worth your time:

Finally, over the weekend I replaced a part in my van that connects to the Honda VTEC system. I wasn’t sure exactly how this system works and found this video helpful and informative:

Upcoming Events:

My friends in legislative district 17 are hosting an Oktoberfest celebration next Saturday. You should attend:

Rep. Josh Tanner’s golf tournament is coming up in two weeks. I think there are still spots available:

The Ada County GOP is hosting a fundraiser dinner featuring Mike Baker on October 17. Check it out:

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great rest of your weekend, and may you be renewed for the days to come.