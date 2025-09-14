What a week. Millions of people throughout our country and the whole world are dealing with the hole left behind by the assassination of Charlie Kirk, even among many who didn’t realize how important he was in life. On Friday night, hundreds gathered at Restored Church in Eagle to remember Charlie and his work, almost five years from the day he came to Eagle for FreedomStand in 2020.

We’ve come a long way since the days of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, but there is still so much work left to be done. Our movement has lost one of its best leaders, one of the great statesmen of the 21st century, but we must carry on.

I was a privilege to host nearly 100 people at the LD14 GOP BBQ last night. It was a lovely time, and I wasn’t the only speaker to exhort attendees to carry on Charlie’s mission. The torch has been passed, and I hope to see a million hands reach out to pick it up.

As you know, the Gem State Chronicle is reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with some articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit my regular sponsors, Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty and Money Metals! I appreciate the support!

I’ve relaunched the Merch Store with a couple of new branded items. Let me know if you have any ideas for items you’d like to see made available.

Make sure you’ve bookmarked Idaho Insider, your one stop shop for everything you need to know about your elected officials.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Tuesday, I wrote about how high crime is a policy choice, enabled by left-wing radicals. If I only knew then…

Also Tuesday, contributing columnist Savanna DeHay wrote a well-researched essay about how salt fits into nutrition. We cannot neglect our health if we want any chance of making our communities and our country great again.

On Wednesday, I shared my initial thoughts on the assassination.

On Thursday, I looked deeper at what we must do in its wake.

On Friday, following news that the shooter grew up in a Republican home, I asked what must we do to ensure the next generation is not indoctrinated to hate us, our heritage, and our God.

I also published several op-eds this week: Idaho Family Policy Center president Blaine Conzatti, Sen. Jim Risch, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and Cong. Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

I want to take a moment to suggest you look at how various political figures responded to the assassination last week. I thought Labrador and Moon both did a good job of not only eulogizing the great man we lost, but calling out the violent left-wing rhetoric that shaped not only the assassin but the thousands of people who have openly celebrated this heinous act. I also want to recognize Sen. Risch for perhaps the most direct statement, both in its proclamation of the goodness of our Lord Jesus Christ, and in calling this what it was: “cold-blooded political murder”.

In other news…

What else was there to talk about last week?

Michael Knowles shared his thoughts on Charlie Kirk, and what he meant for America:

Bryan Hyde asked what kind of turning point this assassination will be:

Pastor Doug Wilson, who recorded one of the last interviews with Charlie before he died, shared his thoughts on what should come next:

Matt Walsh said America will not be the same after this:

Auron MacIntyre and Jonathan Keeperman asked not only how should we respond to the leftist terror networks that incubated the shooter, but how we can remember Charlie and carry on his legacy as Americans:

Upcoming events…

Members of the Idaho Freedom Caucus are hosting a fundraiser next weekend:

The Benewah County GOP is hosting a Constitution Day Dinner later this month:

Rep. Josh Tanner is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser in October:

Citizens Alliance of Idaho is hosting a candidate training event in Pocatello next month. Click here for more information and to register. I attended the same event in Boise earlier this summer and it was incredibly informative.

From now until Election Day I’ll be working with Lynn Bradescu on her race for Boise City Council. Check out her website here. If you live in Boise’s 6th district, then make sure to vote for Lynn, and remind your neighbors. If you live outside, then donate to her campaign!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great rest of your weekend, and may you be renewed for the days to come.