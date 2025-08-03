The Gospel of Mark describes an incident in which our Lord Jesus Christ was traveling through a field, and His disciples plucked a few heads of grain to eat. Some Pharisees pointed out that harvesting grain on the Sabbath was against the laws of Moses. Jesus corrected them by reminding them how David, when being pursued by King Saul, ate the bread that was meant to be set aside only for the priests.

And he said to them, “The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath.” Mark 2:27 ESV

In the world of politics, we often get caught up in the minutiae of the letter of the law. And to some extent, we must—law gives structure to society and defines the bounds of acceptable behavior. Yet it’s easy to forget that the law was made for citizens, not citizens for the law. The First Amendment guarantees our rights to speech, assembly, religion, and more—but it was never meant to be a suicide pact. I recall Jesse Kelly posing the question a couple of years ago: Do people have a constitutional right to advocate for the overthrow of our government and the institution of a communist dictatorship?

Food for thought this Sunday.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it's important to hear what they have to say.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

I've done a ton of work on Idaho Insider these past few weeks. Each legislator's profile now includes more information than ever, including telephone numbers that allow you to call with one tap. I've also begun working on the Executive Branch profiles, so check them out. My intention is for Idaho Insider to be the best one-stop source of information about our government and tools to help you be a more engaged voter and citizen.

In other news…

Over at Money Metals (a regular sponsor of the Gem State Chronicle), Mike Maharrey discusses the incredible durability of gold (both as an investment and a physical object!)

Curtis Yarvin always has interesting things to say. This week he published an article on sovereign debt and how the United States might escape the massive bubble it’s currently in.

The pseudonymous author of the Conundrum Cluster published a terrific essay last week that evaluates our current political situation. Like me, he has harsh words for activists who are more interested in screaming on social media than accomplishing legislative victories.

Jared Henderson posted an insightful video about the cheating crisis in higher education. Both students and professors are using AI to get around actually having to do the work themselves. Yet it’s worth asking, as Henderson does, what the purpose of college really is:

If I write the name “Sydney Sweeney” in this article will it get boosted by the algorithm? Anyway, an interesting discussion between Auron MacIntyre and J. Burden:

Tom Woods and Michael Malice got together for an insightful conversation about AI, the future of democracy, and Ozzy Osbourne:

Finally, Beau Dade at the Lotus Eaters hosted a fellow calling himself Apostolic Majesty for a deep discussion into the long term effects of Napoleon’s rule. This is the sort of discussion you usually have to pay for, so check it out:

