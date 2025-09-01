Well, here we are, at the end of August. Though daytime temperatures remain in the 90s here in the Treasure Valley, there is a sense of autumn on the horizon. Our grapes are ripening, and though our apple tree seems to have taken the year off, we have big orange pumpkins in the garden.

Tomorrow is Labor Day, and soon we will be celebrating all the autumn and winter holidays. Next year is going to be a busy years for political junkies like you and me, with the legislative session, primary elections, and a lot of ballot initiatives floating around.

Enjoy the peace and calm while it lasts.

The past week at the Chronicle…

After soliciting some feedback from my paid supporters, I decided to try aiming for 3-4 articles per week, instead of every day. This will give me more time to research and plan, as well as handle some of the other responsibilities I’ve taken on.

On Tuesday, I reported about the latest meeting of the DOGE Task Force, and what members (and you as engaged citizens) should do to get the process of cutting government moving along.

On Friday, I looked at the temporary nature of political coalitions and urged Idaho conservatives to work together despite the hurt feelings that naturally accompany emotional breakups.

Finally, on Saturday I examined the concept of our right to bear arms—its history, and how we must protect it while figuring out how to deal with evil, dangerous, and psychotic bad guys in the world.

I published numerous guest op-eds this week: Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon, Mountain States Policy Center president Chris Cargill, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Sen. Jim Risch, Cong. Mike Simpson, and KCRCC chair Brent Regan.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Bryan Hyde shared Idaho Freedom Foundation’s ideas for cutting government in this week’s Nowhere to Hyde:

Christopher Caldwell is one of the most brilliant authors working today. His Age of Entitlement is the best explanation of the direction of American society since the 1960s around. This week he joined Tucker Carlson for a wide-ranging discussion about where America is and where we are going:

Speaking of Caldwell, he joined Christopher Rufo, Patrick Deneen, and Curtis Yarvin for episode 1 of “Project Cosmos,” a production of the Intercollegiate Studies Institute, hosted by ISI’s Johnny Burtka. An amazing conversation between some of the smartest people on the right:

Also this week, Michael Malice spoke with Laura Delano, who shared her experience in the world of SSRIs and what we as a society should do going forward:

Finally, I came across an interesting video that asks why 2000’s The Patriot is the only big blockbuster set in the American War for Independence:

Upcoming events…

Remember that the District 14 Republicans are hosting a barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, September 13. Come for food, fun, and to support our precinct committeemen. Your $50 ticket buys dinner, and also goes to support our PCs in outreach to their neighborhoods. We’ll also have silent auction items and a dessert dash. Click here for more info or to buy tickets.

Members of the Idaho Freedom Caucus are hosting a fundraiser in September:

Rep. Josh Tanner is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser in October:

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.