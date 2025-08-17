It’s been a surprisingly busy summer, and it’s gone by quickly. Many public schools in the areas have already returned to class, and there’s only a few more weeks before we start seeing the first signs of autumn. In the words of poet Robert Frost: “In three words I can sum up everything I've learned about life: it goes on.”

Life goes on no matter our personal feelings on the subject. Life goes on whether we win or lose, whether we get the last word in debates or not. The latest controversy on social media might feel like the most important thing in the world at the time, but how much will it really matter in the long run?

Life goes on. Act accordingly.

The past two weeks at the Chronicle…

On Monday before last I assured readers that no matter what happens, it’s going to be okay. I think it’s important to develop not only a sense of serenity, but a long term perspective.

On Tuesday before last, I set out a concrete plan to implement the principles of DOGE in Idaho by actually reducing the size and scope of government.

On Wednesday before last, I examined the Idaho GOP Platform. Is it a set of policy prescriptions, or a statement of high level principles?

On Friday before last, I explained why we need mass deportations to make America great again.

Last Monday, I unveiled some new features at the Gem State Chronicle. I hope you’ve bookmarked Idaho Insider, because it’s going to be an invaluable tool both in the next session and the primary election.

Last Tuesday, I examined the recurring question of marijuana legalization, and came down in opposition to it here in Idaho.

On Wednesday, I posted part one of an overview of urban renewal, a tool the Legislature gave to cities to restore blighted areas of town.

On Thursday, I followed up with part two, looking at what urban renewal has become, and how recent legislation has affected it.

Finally, on Saturday, I recounted a meeting of the Sagebrush Institute, which seeks to make conservation conservative again.

I also published op-eds by Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon, Sen. Jim Risch, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, and Cong. Mike Simpson, as well as numerous press releases by public figures and organizations.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

Upcoming events…

If you’ll indulge me just a little bit, the District 14 Republicans are hosting a barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, September 13. Come for food, fun, and to support our precinct committeemen. Your $50 ticket buys dinner, and also goes to support our PCs in outreach to their neighborhoods. We’ll also have silent auction items and a dessert dash. Click here for more info or to buy tickets.

My fellow PCs in the Gem County GOP are hosting their annual Shrimp Boil next weekend:

Members of the Idaho Freedom Caucus are hosting a fundraiser in September:

Rep. Josh Tanner is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser in October:

