These really are the dog days of summer, that long stretch between Independence Day and Labor Day when the sun beats down and time seems to stand still. These are the days to spend time with the children, keep up on yard work, enjoy grilling with friends, and not worry about the cares and stresses of life.

School will come soon enough for the children, but these are the days they won’t forget, so it’s up to me to make them worth remembering.

This week at the Chronicle…

I published op-eds this week from Rep. Heather Scott, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

Speaking of resources, I’ve done a ton of work on Idaho Insider these past few weeks. Each legislator’s profile now includes more information than ever, including telephone numbers that allow you to call with one tap. I’m far from done, and am very excited about what I’ll be able to create for you in the near future. My intention is for Idaho Insider to be the best one-stop source of information about our government and tools to help you be a more engaged voter and citizen.

In other news…

Reps. Kent Marmon and Lucas Cayler, both hailing from Canyon County, questioned the wisdom of the City of Nampa’s plan to “gift” the Ford Idaho Center to the College of Western Idaho. Read the whole thing here.

Wayne Hoffman had a skeptical yet measured take on the prospects of the new DOGE Task Force to actually cut government. Read his essay here.

Upcoming events…

If you’ll indulge me just a little bit, the District 14 Republicans are hosting a barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, September 13. Come for food, fun, and to support our precinct committeemen. Your $50 ticket buys dinner, and also goes to support our PCs in outreach to their neighborhoods. We’ll also have silent auction items and a dessert dash. Click here for more info or to buy tickets.

