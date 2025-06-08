In the spring of 1992, tens of thousands of people rioted in the streets of Los Angeles, angry over the acquittal of four LAPD officers who were charged with using excessive force in detaining criminal Rodney King. When the dust had cleared, 63 people were dead and over a billion dollars in damage had ensued.

Speaking later that year at the Republican National Convention, Patrick Buchanan said the riots were a symptom of a dying culture. Unrest and lawlessness, which have been tools of the American left for more than half a century, could never be defeated by retreat or surrender, but by “force, rooted in justice, and backed by moral courage.”

It’s interesting to note the demographic changes between the 1992 LA Riots and the new insurrection on behalf of illegal aliens. For example, in the 1980s, the LA suburb of Compton was majority black, and had become known for gang feuds as well as West Coast gangsta rap. While many of us still have that image of Compton in our minds, in reality it is now majority Hispanic.

The Democratic Party encouraged the riots of 2020 following the death of George Floyd in police custody as a way of attacking their hated enemies—law, order and the American way. It is encouraging the migrant riots of 2025 for the same reasons. President Trump was slow to act then, and it led to his downfall. Now he faces a new test, one that must be met with with force, rooted in justice, and backed by moral courage.

As you know, the Gem State Chronicle is reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with some articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit my regular sponsor, Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty! I appreciate the support!

I’m preparing to relaunch the Merch Store with some new items and a revamped interface. Stay tuned! Let me know if you have any ideas for items you’d like to see made available.

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I shared some of the feedback I received regarding property taxes.

On Tuesday, I lauded Idaho Freedom Foundation for bringing back Pride in America, which honors the great men and women who fought hard for liberty throughout our nation’s history.

On Wednesday, I shared some updates regarding the Gem State Chronicle. I hope you take the time to explore the new website.

On Thursday, I returned to the subject of property taxes, looking specifically at how Idaho cities are funded.

On Friday, I explained why I decided to support the One Big Beautiful Bill, H.R. 1.

On Saturday, I shared the debut column by Savanna DeHay, which will cover issues related to health and nutrition. This one was first published in the Kootenai Journal earlier this spring.

I also published guest opinions by Congressman Russ Fulcher, Sen. Jim Risch, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Patrick Buchanan’s entire speech from the 1992 RNC is well worth watching any day of the week, but his moral clarity can be an inspiration to us in our present crisis specifically.

Trump advisor Stephen Miller pulled no punches in his advocacy for the One Big Beautiful Bill on Charlie Kirk’s show last week:

Every conservative knows that America is a republic, not a democracy. Auron MacIntyre asks two important questions: Is that actually true today? If so, can we keep it?

While the Trump/Musk Twitter feud was raging, Vice President J.D. Vance sat down with Theo Von for a fun and fascinating conversation:

Finally, my family has lately been attending King’s Congregation, a CREC church in Meridian. Last weekend, Pastor Alan Burrow preached a great sermon asking if we are massing on the shores of Dunkirk, waiting to be evacuated from this world, or preparing to land at Normandy, to take it back in the name of our Lord.

Upcoming events…

There is still time to sign up for Rep. Josh Tanner’s golf tournament next month. Click here for details.

Attorney General Labrador is hosting an ice cream social on June 18 at Scentsy Commons. RSVP to Riley Gilbert at riley@labrador2022.com:

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great weekend!