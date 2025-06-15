Yesterday was a big day. Not only was it Flag Day, commemorating the 1777 adoption of the Stars and Stripes as our national ensign, it was also the 250th anniversary of the United States Army. The Army predates our nation, as the Continental Congress voted to create a unified military force more than a year prior to officially declaring independence.

It was also President Donald Trump’s birthday. Leftists throughout the nation seemed to celebrate our president, and the legacy of our republican form of government that has been passed down since the time of George Washington—the first commander of the U.S. Army, the first President of the United States, and the man who refused a crown in favor of returning to private life.

Or something like that.

As you know, the Gem State Chronicle is reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with some articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit my regular sponsor, Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty! I appreciate the support!

I’m preparing to relaunch the Merch Store with some new items and a revamped interface. Stay tuned! Let me know if you have any ideas for items you’d like to see made available.

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I looked back a the First Battle of the Marne to see what the phrase “hold the line” really meant.

On Tuesday, I examined the question of whether President Trump is truly acting like a king. If not, then what are leftists so upset about?

On Wednesday, I shared an update about the water situation in Idaho. It seems to be making progress!

On Thursday, I took a closer look at an email blast from Young Americans for Liberty, who seem to have learned nothing from their numerous debacles this year.

On Friday, I published a special exclusive briefing for paid subscribers to the Gem State Chronicle. You can join this elite group by clicking here!

Finally, on Saturday I wrote a bonus article asking what we can learn from the life of the late Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.

I also published op-eds from Sen. Jim Risch, Art da Rosa, Lynn Bradescu, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Did you know that a US government organization not has not only manipulated news coverage of race relations for half a century, but has funded many of the allegedly grassroots protests since the civil rights era? Auron MacIntyre and Neema Parvini discussed what should be a massive scandal:

Michael Boldin of the Tenth Amendment Center had a great video this week pointing out that it doesn’t matter what the Constitution says if it doesn’t already exist in the hearts of the people. It’s an important rejoinder for those who naively place all trust in the text of the Constitution to protect our rights:

What’s going on in the Middle East? Should America support Israel? Should we stay out of the conflict? Carl Benjamin and the lads at the Lotus Eaters took a dispassionate look at the situation:

Upcoming events…

There is still time to sign up for Rep. Josh Tanner’s golf tournament next month. Click here for details.

Attorney General Labrador is hosting an ice cream social this Wednesday at Scentsy Commons. RSVP to Riley Gilbert at riley@labrador2022.com:

I hope to see many of you next Friday and Saturday at the Idaho GOP Summer Meeting in Pocatello!

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great weekend!