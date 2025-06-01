Yesterday I had the privilege of attending a Candidate Training Academy hosted by Citizen’s Alliance, the parent organization to Citizens Alliance of Idaho. Cliff Maloney, CEO of Citizens Alliance, was behind the effort to win Pennsylvania for Donald Trump last year by knocking on countless doors to get out the vote. He shared battle-tested political wisdom along with colleagues Justin Greiss and Matt Edwards. (Remember that I joined Matt on Idaho Signal during the legislative session this year.)

Aspiring candidates not only heard from these veterans of the political trenches, but from current legislators as well. Sens. Christy Zito, Tammy Nichols, Josh Keyser, and Brian Lenney, along with Reps. Lucas Cayler, Rob Beiswenger, Jaron Crane, Steve Tanner, and Chris Bruce, shared their firsthand experiences of what it takes not only to win election but to succeed in politics.

I’m a big fan of what Citizens Alliance is doing nationwide, and what Citizens Alliance of Idaho is doing here. They are showing the way to build a coalition of conservative lawmakers and activists that get the job done. We ride together!

On Monday, I marked Memorial Day by urging readers to live up to the sacrifices of those who gave their lives in service to our country.

On Tuesday, I took an early look at the chessboard that is the 2026 election season. Campaigns are gearing up, so now is the time to get involved.

On Wednesday, I looked at how LGBTQ+ activists potentially see state-sponsored persecution of Christians in Washington as an example to follow in Idaho.

On Thursday, I examined the state of property taxes in Idaho, and how we might eliminate them. I’ll be posting a follow-up to this article with some of the feedback I received later this week.

On Friday, I found lessons for today in a 1910 speech by Theodore Roosevelt about the responsibilities of citizens of a republic.

I shared guest opinions from Cong. Mike Simpson, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, and Attorney General Raúl Labrador. I also published numerous press releases from elected officials.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

Dan Estes of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, joined Logan Finney on Idaho Reports to discuss how his office is protecting Idahoans from scams:

Former Trump advisor and director of the Center for Baptist Leadership William Wolfe joined Auron MacIntyre to discuss why it’s so important to save the Southern Baptist Convention from going down the progressive black hole:

A few days later, Auron hosted Stephen Wolfe (no relation as far as I know), who is the author of The Case for Christian Nationalism to discuss the relationship between Christianity and the nations:

I saw an interesting article this past week explaining how the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that libraries have the authority to take books off their shelves because of the content of those books. Idaho is part of the Ninth Circuit, so this doesn’t affect us, but it is another development in the discourse over the responsibility of libraries to ensure children cannot access harmful materials.

Finally, a reminder of when an amazing horse ran really, really fast back in 1973:

There is still time to sign up for Rep. Josh Tanner’s golf tournament next month. Click here for details.

Attorney General Labrador is hosting an ice cream social next month at Scentsy Commons. RSVP to Riley Gilbert at riley@labrador2022.com:

