My children and I attended a showing of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar yesterday. It’s amazing how well the Bard understood human nature, explaining through drama and verse deep truths about humanity that still resonate today. Julius Caesar is a story of hubris, of fate, of the power of rhetoric, and of the uncaring and unceasing grind of history.

The pivotal moment in the play comes after Caesar’s murder at the hands of Brutus, Cassius, and several other senators. Brutus explains to the crowd using reason and logic why he felt compelled to do this terrible deed, and for a moment, they seem to agree with him. However, Marc Antony rouses the crowd with a fiery speech, leading them to believe that the best course of action is outright war against the conspirators.

Check out Charlton Heston’s rendition of the famous scene:

As always, Shakespeare leaves us with something to think about. Rhetoric can be used to inform, or inflame, and we should take care with how we use our words today.

As you know, the Gem State Chronicle is reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with some articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts and significant discounts in the merch store.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit one of my regular sponsors, Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty, as well as Money Metals Exchange! I appreciate the support!

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I recapped Mollie Hemingway’s visit to Boise and the inspiring message she shared.

On Wednesday, I examined the debate over healthcare policy, in hopes that we can truly make America healthy again.

On Thursday, I took a look at how the best conservative political figures are the ones most often targeted by our left-wing news media.

On Friday, I shared an update to the flag wars, which Mayor Lauren McLean is preparing to escalate.

I published quite a few guest opinions this week. My aim with the Gem State Chronicle is to provide you with as much information as possible that helps you not only be better informed, but gives you the tools to be an engaged citizen of our Republic. It’s important to know what our political leaders are saying, even if we don’t necessarily always agree with them.

To that end, check out editorials by Gov. Brad Little on a new nuclear power agreement, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon on the upcoming election, Patrick Payne with a new perspective on the debate over public lands, Attorney General Raúl Labrador on how is office is fighting for constitutional rights, Sen. Jim Risch on President Trump’s first 100 days in office, and Cong. Mike Simpson with an update on his work in Congress.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Jonathan Keeperman is a former university lecturer, a publisher of forgotten texts, and a now-exposed Twitter anon. He sits at the vanguard of what some call the New Right, and his discussion with Ross Douthat of the New York Times (surely an exemplar of the “old right”) is well worth your time:

Steve Sailer is a longtime writer who focuses on noticing ideas and patterns that are often overlooked by mainstream discourse. He sat down with Michael Malice for a fascinating conversation:

Are India and Pakistan going to war? Some observers think so. The Lotus Eaters team broke down the situation:

Finally, the explainer of all conspiracy theories Wendigoon took a look at the idea that airline crash positions are allegedly designed to kill you in this interesting video:

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great weekend!