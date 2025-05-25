Five years ago today, a drug-addled criminal died in police custody. Left-wing media, joined by far too many useful idiots on the right, raised this man to the level of secular saint, and in response, angry mobs torched America’s biggest cities to the tune of $2 billion in damage.

Mere days after George Floyd’s death, a mob of Antifa militants stormed the White House grounds, injuring dozens of Secret Service agents and forcing President Trump to take shelter in the bunker. This event has been almost entirely memory-holed by the corporate media—a Google search for “white house attack 2020” brings up a full page of results relating to January 6th.

It’s upon us to remember the truth of what happened that summer and resist attempts to rewrite history. This raises the question of what other events we read about in history textbooks might have been rewritten in the same way.

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I reported an incident with the Meridian Library bookmobile that should cause us to desire more accountability for our trustees.

On Wednesday, I lamented the poor turnout in last week’s election and speculated about potential solutions.

On Thursday, I looked at the results of school levies throughout the states and how Idaho voters came out in support of higher property taxes.

On Friday, I shared the state of nutrition science, and how government policy has long been driven by political and financial concerns rather than public health.

Yesterday, I republished an article by Charity Joy about a political newcomer who won election to the library board in Kootenai County. How can other communities learn from that success?

I also published op-eds by Cong. Mike Simpson, Sen. Jim Risch, Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon, and KCRCC Chairman Brent Regan. I also published press releases from the Idaho GOP about new Executive Director Anthony Tirino, Attorney General Raul Labrador regarding enforcing Idaho’s business law and defending biological truths about men and women, and Gov. Brad Little naming Shelley as “Capitol for a Day” on Wednesday, May 28.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Auron MacIntyre sat down with Curtis Yarvin about his debate with a leftist Harvard professor and what it will actually take to save this country:

Auron also spoke to Idaho’s own Pastor Doug Wilson about the concept of “No Enemies on the Right” and at what point policing the right becomes doing the dirty work of the left:

Finally, Derek from Veritasium took a long and close look at the history of Teflon, once considered a miracle chemical, now a threat to our health. What other wonders of modern science are in fact detrimental to human flourishing?

Upcoming events…

There is still time to sign up for Rep. Josh Tanner’s golf tournament next month. Click here for details.

This Wednesday evening, Homestead Tactical in Twin Falls is hosting a meeting with Sen. Josh Kohl, Rep. David Leavitt, and attorney Angelo Rosa. Come meet your elected officials and learn about potential reforms for Idaho’s judicial system. Space is limited, so call Joshua Van Dyke at 208-933-2666 to RSVP.

Attorney General Labrador is hosting an ice cream social next month at Scentsy Commons. RSVP to Riley Gilbert at riley@labrador2022.com:

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great weekend!