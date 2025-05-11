On May 8, in the Year of Our Lord 2025, Cardinal Joseph Francis Prevost became Pope Leo XIV. Not being Catholic, my interest in this event stems from an appreciation for history and tradition. As the Bishop of Rome, Leo is tasked with shepherding the 1.4 billion Catholics throughout the world, which will have a tremendous impact on the social and foreign policies of many nations.

Plus, I think it’s pretty neat that he was born in America.

For a long time, the papacy was an essentially Italian institution. From the death of the Dutch-born Pope Adrian VI in 1523 to the election of the Polish-born Pope John Paul II in 1978, the office was exclusively held by Italians. Subsequent popes have come from Germany, Argentina, and now the United States of America, demonstrating how global the Roman Catholic Church has become. Remember that our nation, which celebrates its 250th anniversary next year, is still fairly young in the annals of history. (On the other hand, our system of government is older than those of Italy, Germany, and France, despite their long histories as distinct peoples.)

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com.

