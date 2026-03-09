I had a great time at the Ada County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner on Saturday night. US Air Force Undersecretary Matthew Lohmeier gave a sharp and sobering speech to attendees, explaining how President Trump and Secretary of War Hegseth have transformed the US Armed Forces from a social justice experiment back into the elite warfighting organization it was meant to be.

Down the road, Minnesota governor Tim Walz spoke at the Idaho Democrats’ annual Frank and Bethine Church Gala. I can only imagine what he talked about. Under his watch, Minnesota has become known for promoting transgender surgeries for children, allowing abortion up until birth, and—of course—Somali daycares and NGOs that have potentially defrauded American taxpayers on the order of billions of dollars.

What a contrast, and what a reminder that elections matter.

The past week at the Chronicle…

Monday saw Tim Oren’s regular column mapping the Legislature. There have been enough votes now to see the expected factions begin to emerge.

Also on Monday, I shared a call to action to try to save two strong immigration enforcement bills that were sent to die in Senate State Affairs.

Savanna DeHay posted her monthly column on health and nutrition, taking a closer look at probiotics.

On Tuesday, I updated readers on the budgeting process, as the Rescissions Act hit the floors this week.

On Thursday, I examined the question of so-called predatory lending. Does government have a role in protecting people from their own choices?

Finally, on Friday I shared one more call to action. Tell Sen. Dan Foreman to hear H745, prohibiting taxpayer subsidies for teacher’s unions.

I also published op-eds and newsletters from Congressman Russ Fulcher, Sen. Ben Toews, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, legislative candidate Karey Hanks, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Sen. Jim Risch, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

PS: Primary Pulse is back! Let this be your one-stop shop for information about every Republican legislative candidate as you decide not only for whom to cast your vote, but where to send your hard-earned money.

Feature image courtesy of Daniel Murphy.