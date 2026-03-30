Today is Palm Sunday, the traditional start of Holy Week in Christianity. Contrast the “No Kings” temper tantrum in which left-wing activists complained about President Trump exercising the powers and duties of his office with the reaction of the people of Jerusalem to the triumphal entry of Jesus Christ:

And the crowds that went before him and that followed him were shouting, “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!” Matthew 21:9 ESV

“Blessed is the King who comes in the name of the Lord! Peace in heaven and glory in the highest!” And some of the Pharisees in the crowd said to him, “Teacher, rebuke your disciples.” He answered, “I tell you, if these were silent, the very stones would cry out.” Luke 19:38-40 ESV

The American people hate the idea of a mortal king. Our ancestors gave their lives to ensure that their people were citizens of a republic, not subjects of a monarch. Yet through it all, we have always maintained that there is no king but Jesus.

Hosanna—Jesus Christ is king!

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The past week at the Chronicle…

I also published op-eds and newsletters from Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Congressman Mike Simpson, and KCRCC chairman Brent Regan.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say, which is why I republish many op-eds and press releases. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Idaho Signal, the daily program produced by Citizens Alliance of Idaho of which I’m proud to be a contributor, has gone from fewer than 2,000 subscribers in January to close to 10,000 now. People are tuning in for an unvarnished look at what our legislators are doing in Boise. Make sure you’re subscribed—the show has finished for the year but the clips that came out of this session will be invaluable for the upcoming elections.

Check out this clip from last week in which Sen. Glenneda Zuiderveld shares her experience of being targeted by Big Ag over her position on illegal immigration:

Author Hilary Layne explains how even fiction can alter your perception of the world:

Texas congressional nominee Brandon Herrera explains how your next firearm purchase might be a machine gun… from your state government:

Auron MacIntyre asks a provocative question: will AI replace the administrative state?

Finally, zippers are surprisingly interesting:

Upcoming events…

There are still a few events left on the Idaho GOP Lincoln Day schedule. Check out the master list at the state party website so you can find one near you.

The Ada County GOP is hosting free candidate forums next month—one for statewide candidates, and one for county candidates. Both will be at Boise High School.

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great week!