It’s finally spring in the Treasure Valley of Idaho. While some of my friends in the mountains and the panhandle still have snow, we hit a record high of 84 degrees last week.

The legislative session is nearly done, which means the political world will transition immediately to the primary election campaigns. I’ll shift gears to covering those races—make sure you’ve bookmarked Primary Pulse for one-stop information about our Republican candidates for the Legislature.

I would be remiss not to take a moment to celebrate the twelfth anniversary of my wedding to Mrs. Kasha Almon. Fun fact: our first stop on the honeymoon was in Sandpoint, Idaho, even though we did not move here until four and a half years later. I think it was meant to be.

As you know, the Gem State Chronicle is reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with some articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts. Subscribe now. I’ve also been experimenting with AI-assisted podcasts narrating each of my articles. Check it out on Spotify, Apple, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts.

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PS: Primary Pulse is back! Let this be your one-stop shop for information about every Republican legislative candidate as you decide not only for whom to cast your vote, but where to send your hard-earned money.

The past week at the Chronicle…

Tim Oren continued his analysis of voting patterns in the legislative session. I really appreciate his work, because it shows clearly who is aligned with whom without any subjective interpretations.

On Tuesday, I asked why Sen. Dan Foreman continues to hold a bill restricting taxpayer funds for teacher’s unions in his drawer.

On Thursday, I remembered Nampa mayor Rick Hogaboam following his untimely passing the night before. PS—his memorial service will be at the Ford Idaho Center on Monday, March 31.

On Friday, I examined Senate Bill 1300, which would move three state agency directors under the purview of the governor and the Senate. The debate over this bill reaches to the fundamental tenets of our republican system of government.

This week I published op-eds and newsletters from economist J.D. Foster, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Chris Cargill of Mountain States Policy Center, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Congressman Mike Simpson, as well as a letter from reader Todd Hoffman.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say, which is why I republish many op-eds and press releases. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Idaho Signal, the daily program produced by Citizens Alliance of Idaho of which I’m proud to be a contributor, has gone from fewer than 2,000 subscribers in January to close to 10,000 now. People are tuning in for an unvarnished look at what our legislators are doing in Boise. Make sure you’re subscribed—catch the show live at 11:30am MT each weekday, or watch replays or clips when you have the time.

Check out this clip in which host Matt Edwards spoke to Statesman Youth intern Jill Manley:

Max Bodach of the Foundation for American Innovation joined American Moment’s Nick Solheim to talk AI policy:

John Doyle examined the rise of outlandish conspiracy theories, and why he thinks they’ve been promoted on social media:

Finally, a piece of entertainment lore that you might have missed: Donald Trump singing the theme from Green Acres at the 2005 Emmy Awards:

Upcoming events…

There are still a few events left on the Idaho GOP Lincoln Day schedule. Check out the master list at the state party website so you can find one near you.

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great week!