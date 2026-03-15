On this date more than two thousand years ago, Gaius Julius Caesar was stabbed to death by members of the Roman Senate. It’s impossible to know what would have happened had he lived longer, but there’s no question that his assassination changed the course of history. Octavian Augustus consolidated power, creating an empire whose legacy still echoes today.

I think back to July 13, 2024, when an assassin came within an inch of killing Donald Trump in front of not only thousands of people at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, but also millions more watching live. I think back to September 10, 2025, when an assassin murdered Charlie Kirk, the brightest star of the conservative movement, and how we may never fully know what we’ve lost in his absence.

The future is not yet written, and a single moment can change the course of history. The best we can do is keep fighting—every moment, every day—for what we believe in.

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The past week at the Chronicle…

I also published op-eds and newsletters from Congressman Russ Fulcher, Nicholas Contos, Maxford Nelsen, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say, which is why I republish many op-eds and press releases. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Idaho Signal, the daily program produced by Citizens Alliance of Idaho of which I’m proud to be a contributor, has gone from fewer than 2,000 subscribers in January to close to 10,000 now. People are tuning in for an unvarnished look at what our legislators are doing in Boise. Make sure you’re subscribed—catch the show live at 11:30am MT each weekday, or watch replays or clips when you have the time.

In this clip, Rep. Jason Monks explained his bill to allow for portable benefits for the gig economy:

Brandon Herrerra, YouTube’s AK Guy, has won the Texas congressional primary against the awful Congressman Tony Gonzalez:

Rufo & Lomez, still the most intelligent commentators on the right these days, discussed how to hold the Trump coalition together in these trying times:

Finally, Idaho’s own Pastor Doug Wilson looked at how one’s theology and eschatology informs one’s view of the conflict with Iran:

Upcoming events…

We’re about halfway through the Idaho GOP Lincoln Day schedule. Check out the master list at the state party website so you can find one near you.

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great week!