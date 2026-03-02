Campaign season has officially begun. Filing for federal, statewide, and legislative offices closed on Friday, so—outside of any withdrawals—we know who is running for the May 19 GOP primary.

Check out VoteIdaho.gov to see the filings yourself. Republican candidates can submit a questionnaire to the Idaho GOP for its voter guide, while I am working on bringing back the Primary Pulse at the Gem State Chronicle with information that should be helpful as you prepare to vote.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, Tim Oren shared the latest from his project mapping legislators by how they vote.

On Tuesday, I wrote about the arrest of a Boise woman who attacked an ICE office with a stolen ambulance, and asked where this escalation of left-wing rhetoric will go.

On Thursday, I shared the story of two bills regarding short-term rental regulations that were heard in a Senate committee that day.

On Saturday, I looked at the list of candidates that filed for office and shared my instant reactions.

I also published op-eds and newsletters from Libertas’ Justan Rice, Brian Parsons, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Sen. Mike Crapo, Congressman Mike Simpson, and KCRCC chairman Brent Regan.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Logan Finney of Idaho Reports sat down with Speaker Mike Moyle, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, and some Democrats to talk budgets:

Rufo & Lomez spoke with Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon about rooting out DEI from the Justice Department and America:

John Doyle was inspired by President Trump’s State of the Union Address:

If you’re into technology at all, you might find this interesting. A hacker attempted to use his access to the .xz compression application embedded in Linux to gain access to some of the most sensitive systems in the world:

Upcoming events…

It’s Lincoln Day season. Check out the master list at the Idaho GOP website so you can find one near you.

Feature image created with Microsoft Copilot.