The Gem State Chronicle is going on assignment. I’ll be traveling for a few days, meeting people and speaking to some groups about getting more involved in local politics. Posting might be sporadic, but I’ll be back before long with the news you need to stay engaged.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Tuesday, I examined the concept of the law, and why it is so important to ensure that our laws remain rooted in the ancient traditions of our ancestors.

On Thursday, I focused on the issue of illegal immigration, and explained why the left has chosen to fight and die on this hill.

On Saturday, I urged readers to approach politics from a dispassionate perspective, not allowing emotions to get the better of us.

I was happy to publish op-eds and newsletters this week from Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, former legislator and current candidate Karey Hanks, former solicitor general Alan Hurst, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Sen. Jim Risch, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

Upcoming events…

It’s Lincoln Day season. Check out the master list at the Idaho GOP website so you can find one near you. The Ada County event is sold out, but if you’re looking for something to do on March 7 I suppose you could go see Minnesota governor Tim Walz at the Democrats’ event.

The Syringa Speaker Series is hosting Liz Wheeler, Chloe Cole, and Joe Concha this coming Saturday, February 28 for its 2026 gala. Check it out here. I’m working with Syringa to promote this event so do me a favor and buy a ticket or ten.

