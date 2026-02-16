“Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” sang Tears for Fears more than 40 years ago, and I think they were onto something. Some people want to rule over their fellow man, while others want the power to be left alone. Either way, most of us want to see the world be ordered in a certain way. We each carry our own vision of what that looks like, which makes building political coalitions no small task.

The more I learn about how politics works, the less inclined I am to try to change anyone else. People are what they are, and my opinion doesn’t matter a hill of beans. That’s why I try to focus on ideas rather than personalities. People come and go, but ideas, principles, and policies are what really matter. I’ll take people as they are—supporting them when they do what I believe is right and calling them out when they do what I believe is wrong—without making it personal. I don’t much care who gets the credit, so long as good things happen in the political arena.

As you know, the Gem State Chronicle is reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with some articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts. Subscribe now

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit my regular sponsors, Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty and Money Metals, as well as our latest sponsor New Saint Andrews College. I appreciate the support!

Make sure you’ve bookmarked Idaho Insider, your one stop shop for everything you need to know about your elected officials.

Remember that you can now access the Gem State Chronicle as a web app. Follow the instructions here and bring not only articles, op-eds, and press releases to your fingertips, but also the powerful tools of Idaho Insider.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Tuesday, I looked at how the lines between individuals and the government have become blurry, and what we can do to fix it.

On Wednesday, I used yet another football analogy to explain why I believe slow and steady progress is better than risking it all on every play.

On Thursday, I explained how one state senator wants to reduce the amount of money available for the Parental Choice Tax Credit, and why I believe that’s a misguided idea.

On Saturday, I took readers on a deep dive into Idaho’s budget, asking why a 5% cut has some lawmakers so concerned.

Have you seen Tim Oren’s column on mapping the legislative session? By tracking who votes with whom, Oren shows—without subjective ratings—the various factions in the Legislature.

I also published op-eds and newsletters by Chris Cargill of Mountain States Policy Center, Secure Idaho, Sen. Jim Risch, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

I also presented the debut op-ed in the Gem State Chronicle by Horace Cooper, who argues that a potential change regarding the postal service could impact rural Idahoans.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

One more thing—make sure to follow the Gem State Chronicle on X where I preview tomorrow in the Legislature every evening. See what bills are before which committees, and what to expect from the House and Senate floors.

In other news…

Josiah Lippincott says that falling home prices are a good thing:

Chris Cargill from Mountain States Policy Center is concerned about unintended consequences of House Bill 542, meant to protect children from addictive social media algorithms.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio gave a terrific speech to European leaders at the Munich Security Conference:

Melissa Davlin of Idaho Reports spoke to JFAC co-chairs Scott Grow and Josh Tanner along with Reps. Rod Furniss and Brooke Green about this year’s budget cuts:

Bryan Hyde discussed some of my articles on Nowhere to Hyde this week:

Jake the Lawyer posted a great explanation of the national debt:

Idaho’s own Pastor Joe Rigney explained how the left conquered Minnesota, and what tactics they are using to take over the rest of the country:

Upcoming events…

It’s Lincoln Day season. Check out the master list at the Idaho GOP website so you can find one near you. The Ada County event is sold out, but if you’re looking for something to do on March 7 I suppose you could go see Minnesota governor Tim Walz at the Democrats’ event.

The Syringa Speaker Series is hosting Liz Wheeler, Chloe Cole, and Joe Concha on Saturday, February 28 for its 2026 gala. Check it out here. I’m working with Syringa to promote this event so do me a favor and buy a ticket or ten.

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great week!

Feature image created with Microsoft Copilot.