Many years ago, while passing through Lake Tahoe, I decided to play a little blackjack in a Nevada casino. I got a couple of hours of entertainment out of $40, which was all I expected. Later, I realized that because I tipped the dealer every time I had a half chip, she actually walked away with more money than I did.

That memory came back to me last week as I thought about who really benefits from all the outrage bait and hysterical rhetoric that fills today’s political discourse. Lobbyists, PACs, and other organizations claiming to serve high-minded ideals often get paid whether or not those ideals ever turn into policy.

That’s why I’ve chosen to focus on productive politics rather than ragebait. The next time you get a flier or fundraising email, ask yourself: are they truly working for change, or are they just getting paid? There are lots of figures and groups with great-sounding words, but how many have a record of action?

On Tuesday, I examined the issue of online identities, and discussed ways to keep yourself and your family grounded in an increasingly unreal world.

On Thursday, I looked at the city council race in my hometown of Eagle.

On Friday, I reported my thoughts following the first and only meeting of the COVID-19 Response Study Committee. Will we have accountability?

Also Friday, regular contributor Savanna DeHay published a well-sourced article about the potential benefits of a carnivore diet.

I also published a slough of op-eds and newsletters from Sen. Jim Risch, Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon, an update from the Idaho State Tax Commission, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, another from Sen. Risch, and Congressman Mike Simpson’s weekly newsletter.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

Michael Malice had a hard-hitting conversation with journalist Lara Logan, who has seen some of the worst that this world has to offer and come out stronger than ever:

In what was almost a response to my article on revival last week, Idaho’s own Pastor Doug Wilson explains that revival is insufficient for America right now:

Tucker Carlson sat down with Larry Sanger, who co-founded Wikipedia, to discuss where that platform went wrong and how to put it right:

Rep. Josh Tanner’s golf tournament is coming up in a week. I think there are still spots available:

The Ada County GOP is hosting a fundraiser dinner featuring Mike Baker on October 17. Check it out:

