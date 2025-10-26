Last night I attended Eagle’s annual Night of 1000 Pumpkins, participating in the chili cook-off for the second straight year. I didn’t win any prizes but I had a lot of fun, sharing a new unique recipe with my neighbors as well as sampling the many other varieties.

I tried something very different this year, using roast beef and gold potatoes to make a uniquely Idaho flavor. I learned some things and look forward to refining the recipe for next time.

Community events like this are important. It’s easy for us to become so focused on politics that we forget the point of the whole endeavor.

The past week at the Chronicle…

I also published op-eds from Attorney General Raúl Labrador, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Senator Jim Risch, three from Congressman Mike Simpson (1, 2, 3), and Secretary of State Phil McGrane.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Substacks:

Videos:

Auron MacIntyre brought in Middle-earth Mixer, a great anonymous Twitter account I’ve been following for a long time. They discussed the fallacy that government power is the “One Ring” that can be destroyed for all time:

The Lotus Eaters lads (and a guest lady) take stock of Japan’s first female prime minister, Sanae Takaichi:

Another long interview with Curtis Yarvin covered a lot of fascinating topics:

Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” came out 34 years ago, which makes me feel quite old. Here’s an interesting video on how ignoring all the rules of music allowed Kurt Cobain to create a lasting hit:

Finally, the world of chess lost a great man last week. Daniel Naroditsky was not only a tremendous player, but was a great teacher as well. Fellow chess streamer Levy Rozman reacted to his loss:

