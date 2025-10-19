A little while ago, Greg Pruett announced he would suspend operations at the Idaho Dispatch in order to focus on his work with the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance. The Dispatch was already in operation when my family and I moved to Idaho in September 2018, and during the Covid hysteria proved to be a valuable voice for Idaho conservatives. In a world where nearly all the big TV, paper, and online outlets of this red state we call home are left leaning, the Dispatch was a breath of fresh air.

I still have a paper copy of the Idaho Dispatch that came out a couple of years ago, somewhere in my office.

With the Dispatch, Pruett filled a much-needed niche in Idaho—straight news and investigation from a conservative perspective. I was gratified to see that niche being filled as I focused more on commentary and analysis. Pruett’s exit from the conservative media space will leave a gap, and I will be looking at ways to expand the Gem State Chronicle to fill this gap going forward.

In the meantime, I’ve expanded my partnership with other Idaho news outlets on the front page of the Chronicle. While you’re browsing the latest posts, op-eds, and press releases, check out the latest headlines from Local Yocal Idaho, which is based in the Treasure Valley, the Kootenai Journal, based in North Idaho, and the Observer News Group, based in Pocatello.

Together we can build a conservative media ecosystem in Idaho. My heartfelt thanks to Greg Pruett for blazing that trail, and all the best as he works to protect our Second Amendment rights here in Idaho.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I shared some thoughts about the warrior spirit that has animated societies since the dawn of time. No matter the decisions made by generals and politicians, the men and women who put on the uniform and defend our country deserve our eternal thanks.

On Wednesday, I wrote about the destructive fad of transgenderism, which seems to have peaked after seeming to dominate our culture just a few years ago. Idaho never wavered in protecting our children.

On Friday, I wrote a primer on the three major types of taxation in Idaho. Without coming down hard on any side, I shared the pros and cons of each system as we continue the debate over how to keep our society prosperous and free.

I also published op-eds by Ryan Spoon, Idaho GOP chairwomen Dorothy Moon, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and Congressman Mike Simpson.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.