Friday’s surprise announcement of an agreement to train Qatari pilots at Mountain Home Air Force Base drove a lot of headlines over the ensuing 48 hours. Analysis ranged from “business as usual” to “this is the end of America.” I collected some reactions from local elected officials and political figures over at the Chronicle.

Without opining on the deal itself, I would advise conservative political watchers to resist the urge to offer an immediate hot take on every new headline. When it comes to stories like Friday’s announcement, I try to ask a few questions before forming an opinion.

First, is this truly a new development? Or is it business as usual, and we’re only just now learning about it for some reason? If something has been happening for a long time, we risk looking foolish if we suddenly express outrage just because it made the news.

Second, if it is business as usual, should it be? Just because we’ve done something for years doesn’t necessarily mean we should keep doing it.

Finally, what priority level does this issue deserve? Where does it fall in the triage of problems facing our state?

Answering those questions helps us decide how to respond to the latest round of clickbait and headlines.

As you know, the Gem State Chronicle is reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with some articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit my regular sponsors, Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty and Money Metals, as well as our latest sponsor New Saint Andrews College. I appreciate the support!

I’ve relaunched the Merch Store with a couple of new branded items. Let me know if you have any ideas for items you’d like to see made available.

Make sure you’ve bookmarked Idaho Insider, your one stop shop for everything you need to know about your elected officials.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Tuesday, I looked back at the third meeting of the DOGE Task Force and indulged in a little bit of history.

On Wednesday, I examined the idea of influence and how it affects politics in Idaho.

On Thursday, I continued my tour of city council races by taking a look at Nampa, Idaho’s third-largest city.

On Friday, I asked “What is a Republican?” and how can we continue advocating for timeless principles despite the shifting sands of time?

I also published numerous op-eds from Senate candidate Branden Durst, Congressman Mike Simpson, Congressman Russ Fulcher, Sen. Jim Risch, another by Sen. Risch, Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon, the Gang of 8, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, and Attorney General Raúl Labrador.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Substacks:

Radio host Bill Colley shared his thoughts on the Qatar deal.

Sen. Brian Lenney remained adamant that it’s not a good deal for Idaho, or America.

Wayne Hoffman explained what is going on with Idaho’s looming budget deficit.

Rep. David Leavitt shined a light on Idaho Power’s upcoming rate hike.

Columnist Steve Sailer asked why baseball is a more “literary” sport despite football’s popularity.

Finally, Bill Colley shared a lovely recollection of the meaning of Thanksgiving.

Videos:

Michael Malice and Tim Pool had an interesting discussion about the current trajectory of our country:

J. Burden hosted Idaho’s own Joe Rigney to discuss the new paradigm of leftist political violence:

Author Helen Andrews reposted her speech from NatCon5 about why the feminization of our culture is a bad thing:

Finally, have you ever wondered exactly what a horsepower is? This interesting video answers that question, and more:

Upcoming Events:

The Idaho Freedom Caucus is hosting Jan Jekielek of Epoch Times for a talk about China and the United States on Saturday, October 25:

Ashley Mujagic and Alexis Scott, youth chairs for the Ada and Canyon County GOP respectively, are hosting numerous events for young adults this next month:

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great rest of your weekend, and may you be renewed for the days to come.