Idaho Insider update

I’d like to share a sneak preview with you of the latest addition to Idaho Insider. Idaho has dozens of state agencies, even hundreds depending on how you count them. I’ve taken the 3-4 dozen most important agencies and am in the process of adding them to Idaho Insider. Each agency will have its own profile page, showing its director, its establishing statute in Idaho Code or the Idaho Constitution, and a list of helpful links including social media and contact info:

Just like the legislator and legislative committee pages, you’ll be able to see the most recent articles and press releases at the Gem State Chronicle relating to this particular agency. I’m also looking into potentially having budget information on this page as well.

Theo Wold likes to say that Idaho has a full time government, but it’s the bureaucracy, not our elected legislators. I hope this tool will be helpful in understanding the depth and breadth of Idaho state government. What can be measured can be changed, and understanding the way things are now is the first step in serious reform.

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Here comes the Liberty Bell

The 2026 Idaho Liberty Bell Tour is part of Idaho’s America250 celebration and will bring the Liberty Bell to communities across the state throughout the year. The tour will visit all 44 Idaho counties, giving Idahoans an opportunity to see this historic symbol of American liberty in their own communities.

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Healthy desserts?

Just because we eat a proper human diet doesn’t mean we have to give up our sweet tooth! Low carb desserts are so satisfying because healthy proteins and fats increase satiety and pack in vitamins and minerals. Plus, they don’t spike blood sugar or leave you bloated and water-logged like sugary, junky desserts do. Let’s dig in!

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Charges against evangelist dropped

Caleb Pirc, director of the Idaho Family Policy Center’s Legal Center, has good news regarding the case of Titus Folks, who was cited for trespassing at a Nampa pride event last summer:

I recently told you that the IFPC Legal Center is defending an evangelist who was prosecuted for trying to share the gospel at the Canyon County Pride Festival. And now – only a few weeks later – those charges are being dropped! Titus Folks was unconstitutionally charged with trespassing at a Nampa public park when he tried to respectfully discuss his faith outside the Pride festival fencing. The case was referred to the county prosecuting attorney—and after investigating, they agreed with us that the charges against Titus violated the First Amendment. Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Boyd has now officially asked the judge to dismiss the charges.

Read more at IFPC

Video of the day

Jake the Lawyer explains why Buc-ee’s seems to be suing every mom & pop convenience store around. Turns out, it’s a feature, not a bug, of copyright law:

Have you been catching the Daily Minute? It’s an exclusive publication of the Gem State Chronicle summing up what you need to know. You can subscribe on YouTube, Facebook, X, and even TikTok!

As always, thank you to sponsors Lynn Bradescu’s Boise Realty, Money Metals, and New Saint Andrews College. Thank you also to all the paid subscribers who make it possible for me to do what I do, as well as all the readers who are constantly encouraging me to keep it up. I appreciate you all!