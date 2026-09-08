Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Big E's avatar
Big E
21h

Very disappointed to see Ada County and Eagle embracing ALPRs in ANY capacity. This is or should be a hard “no.” It won’t take much for the camel to get its nose into the privacy tent. Close the tent NOW before it’s too late. The legislature should ban these cameras, their infrastructure, and their data storage.

To learn more about this topic, watch almost any video from Financial Rebellion (Catherine Austin Fitts of Solari Report). She and her team are experts on the surveillance state: Here are some resources for those interested.

- Financial Rebellion: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/financial-rebellion-with-catherine-austin-fitts

-- Recent relevant video: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/financial-rebellion-with-catherine-austin-fitts/flock-axon--hipaa-data-harvesting--the-end-of-privacy

- Solari search for “Surveillance”: https://solari.com/content/?_keyword_search=Surveillance

- REAL ID, a national digital identification, surveillance, and control system. We cover important topics regarding national ID surveillance & control. Please share with friends, family, attorneys general, state and federal legislators. https://tinyurl.com/3pjcv7y2 (Short link)

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