Gem State Chronicle

Gem State Chronicle

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Big E
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Rep. Simpson has big Ag donors. No one can beat him in primaries or general elections. He knows this. So really, how much influence does the average Idahoan who opposes amnesty and illegal immigration really have on his votes in Congress?

He meets regularly with IACI stakeholders and touts his spending as Idaho’s “only appropriator.” He has shown no interest in conservative principles, so we certainly have no voice.

Congressman Fulcher also seems to have different priorities from his conservative constituency.

We have mostly given up on representatives from either party, especially in Washington DC. So very disappointing to those of us who moved to Idaho hoping for conservative representation at federal as well as state and local levels.

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