Flags are powerful symbols. When we honor those who have fought and died for the American flag, we know that doesn’t mean that bled for a mere piece of fabric, but for what it represents: the people, history, culture, and honor of the United States. In days of old, explorers and conquerors planted flags in the ground, claiming land for king and country. Our national anthem is about the symbolism of our flag continuing to fly despite a nightlong bombardment by the British Navy as the American soldiers defied their enemy.

Tonight, shortly after pledging allegiance to the American flag, the Boise City Council will vote to make the LGBTQ+ pride flag an official flag of the city. The purpose of this action is to thread a loophole in House Bill 96 which prohibits divisive ideological flags from being flown by government entities.

The natural question we must ask is what the LGBTQ+ flag represents. Proponents such as Mayor Lauren McLean say it represents inclusion, diversity, standing up for marginalized people. I’m sure you’ve heard that woke spiel before. But what does it really represent?

Nearly three years ago, I attended the Boise Pride Fest to see for myself what all the fuss was about. I came away with a greater understanding of why people enjoy events like that, but also greater pity for those who celebrate destructive lifestyles:

I saw many broken people at the park that day, despite the smiling faces. In fact, the festival seemed to draw all sorts of folks who would have otherwise felt left out of normal society. These are the people who would have been bullied at school, or never fit in the workplace. They are looking for love and acceptance. Misfits from all walks of life have made common cause, hoping to alter society so that they not only fit in, but dominate. “Celebrate the queer joy,” one person said on stage. “This is community, this is family, this is love, this is joy, and joy is the revolution!”

The LGBTQ+ flag is bright and colorful, but underneath that veneer is disease, destruction, and death. The flag represents an ideology that seeks more than just inclusion for people who are not normal, but a complete overturning of the natural order. Again, from September 2022:

Their war is one against biology, against language, against nature, and against God. The Christian Scriptures are in agreement with both human tradition and basic biology when it comes to the concept of man and woman, and the family structure of father, mother, and children. Queer activists rebel against this, calling it an artificial binary, a restrictive box that was created by evil men to constrain the full flowering of human potential.

The LGBTQ+ flag represents an ideology that, if left unchecked, will crush freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and freedom of thought. While conservatives were content to let people do what they wished in the privacy of their own homes, LGBTQ+ activists seek total domination of our society. School curricula, corporate guidelines, and even our laws have been rewritten in an attempt to recreate human nature unmoored from tradition, from religion, and from biology. It is no less absurd than the fabled emperor with no clothes insisting he was dressed in the finest outfit and demanding everyone join him in his delusion.

The inmates have taken over the asylum, and have declared their disorders to instead be the new normal. I predicted a few months ago that the political battlefield for the remainder of the 21st century will be over the concept of identity. The LGBTQ+ flag represents a rejection of morality and biology in favor of a technocratic dystopia in which human beings can be whatever they want to be, and can demand that others agree — or else. Now, simply saying that boys are boys, girls are girls, and there’s no in-between is a daring and revolutionary act.

Tonight in Boise, Mayor McLean and her council will make the LGBTQ+ flag an official banner of the city. While they will surely claim that this action is being done to make Boise a more welcoming city for all, its implicit message is that anyone who believes in tradition, religion, or biology is not welcome in the City of Trees. Just like the American soldier who went to battle to defend his flag, Mayor McLean and her council are going to war to protect theirs.

The resolution will no doubt pass, with only Council Member Luci Willits expected to vote against. There will likely be no public comment allowed, but nevertheless both conservatives and progressives will be present to make their positions known. If you would like to be there to support tradition, religion, and biology, then come to Boise City Hall in time for the 6:00pm meeting. I’ve heard crowds will already be gathering by 4:00pm, so arrive early. The culture war is playing out before our very eyes.

