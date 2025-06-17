Gem State Chronicle

Discussion about this post

Frederick Stevens
5h

Thank you again for such a thorough and thoughtful treatment of a very imortant topic affecting all Idahoans Brian.

Frederick Stevens
6hEdited

This issuse goes back to the Articles of Confederation and western expansion.

The land was held and governed by a territoial Governor who was also the top military commander. That problem was either intentionally neglected or ignored when the Constitution was brought into being and became the governing document of the United States.

Under expansion, the territories had means of "disposal" of lands under the previous plan as they were settled and became states.

At this point, DC, which is supposedly "not to exceed 10 square miles" essentially owns, controls and manages millions and millions of acres of land that by rights, should have been made available to settlers and business people and the American people who have the gumption, vision and will to take it on and make it productive and profitable and beneficial.

This is a complicated situation and very few have a decent handle on it, including most politicians.

The LAST thing we want is a simple "High bidder takes all' sale of public land. It would be unfair with disastrous results.

For a substantial historical and legal history of this topic - which has become a very current issue - see The History of Federal Lands in the United States: and the Violence of Faction by Idaho's own Ron Nielsen.

https://www.amazon.com/history-federal-lands-United-States/dp/B0DXBYGS8J

