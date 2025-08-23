I’ve been hard at work making Idaho Insider at the Gem State Chronicle the best one-stop shop for information and tools to help you be a more engaged citizen. As of today, there is a new page for legislative districts that allows you to click on any district, see its three legislators with links to their profiles, and email all three at once. You can cycle through the list of districts using links at the top left and top right, and each district page is linked from the list of legislators as well. Each district profile also has a map so you can see where it fits geographically.

For example, check out the page for district 2, long regarded by many as the most conservative district in the state:

I know this is going to be a valuable too, so I hope you check it out!

As you know, the Gem State Chronicle is reader supported:

Paid subscribers via Substack get bonus notes with some articles, giving me an opportunity to share behind-the-scenes thoughts with supporters, as well as early access to podcasts.

Do you have a small business you want to advertise? I’ll put your ad on the top of the Chronicle homepage, on the article sidebar, and will shout it out on any podcasts I release during the sponsorship. I’ll also write an article on behalf of sponsors, whether about a particular issue or just sharing their story. Send me a message and we’ll get it done. Take the time to visit my regular sponsors, Lynn Bradescu’s Keller Williams Realty and Money Metals! I appreciate the support!

I’ve relaunched the Merch Store with a couple of new branded items. Let me know if you have any ideas for items you’d like to see made available.

The past week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I explained why the governor’s executive order to hold back 3% of non-education spending presents an opportunity for conservatives to significantly cut spending in the 2026 session.

On Tuesday, I mused about the difference between discourse and rhetoric made up of shallow “baby food” versus more in-depth ideas.

On Wednesday, I looked at the state of news media in Idaho. Corporate media is exactly that—owned and operated by big out-of-state corporations. Yet it still has resources that independent media lacks.

On Thursday, I took aim at the teachers’ union, which is the spearpoint of leftist indoctrination in our culture.

On Friday, I shared a special briefing with paid subscribers. Are you one of them?

I also published op-eds from Branden Durst, Secretary of State Phil McGrane, Sen. Jim Risch, Idaho GOP chair Dorothy Moon, KCRCC chair Brent Regan, and Attorney General Raúl Labrador.

Did you know that the Gem State Chronicle also publishes press releases from elected officials and political organizations? It’s true! For example, Congressman Russ Fulcher has introduced a bill to limit future bills in Congress to single subjects, State Senator Brian Lenney has announced his reelection bid, the Office of the Attorney General arrested three men for child exploitation, and Gov. Brad Little will head to Oakley next week for his “Capital for a Day” series.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Sen. Brian Lenney shared concerns about an AI-administered reading test used in Idaho classrooms, as well as alleged backroom deals with the company that uses it.

Fred Birnbaum of the Idaho Freedom Foundation took a close look at the numbers associated with the governor’s 3% holdbacks. Worth your time!

Wayne Hoffman has a suggestion for DOGE: End PERSI, the public employee retirement system.

It was bound to happen eventually: a conversation between Tucker Carlson and Auron MacIntyre. It’s the quickest and most informative two hours you can spend today:

The folks over at Veritasium created an interesting primer on the history of lithium ion batteries. Get your chemistry nerd on with this video:

Upcoming events…

Remember that the District 14 Republicans are hosting a barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, September 13. Come for food, fun, and to support our precinct committeemen. Your $50 ticket buys dinner, and also goes to support our PCs in outreach to their neighborhoods. We’ll also have silent auction items and a dessert dash. Click here for more info or to buy tickets.

Come out to the Gem County GOP Shrimp Boil tonight!

Members of the Idaho Freedom Caucus are hosting a fundraiser in September:

Rep. Josh Tanner is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser in October:

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho. Make sure to subscribe, follow me on Twitter, and follow the Chronicle on Facebook, Telegram, YouTube, and Rumble. Have a great weekend!