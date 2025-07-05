Yesterday, the United States of America celebrated the 249th anniversary of independence. It’s interesting to me that Independence Day is not October 19, commemorating the surrender of the British at Yorktown, or September 3, the day of the signing of the Treaty of Paris. It’s not even September 17, when the Constitution was signed by delegates to the Philadelphia Convention.

July 4 is the day in which our Founders declared what was already true in spirit, and had yet to be made manifest on the field of battle, that the American colonists comprised a separate nation state from Great Britain. The authors of the Declaration of Independence made legal arguments based on the work of British political philosopher John Locke, placed their trust in Almighty God, the Supreme Judge of the universe, yet knew that they had signed their own death warrant should the endeavor fail.

The Declaration was more than a legal document asserting our independence; it stands today as one of the greatest pronouncements of God-given rights ever put to paper. Take a few moments out of your day to listen to the whole thing right now:

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I set the record straight in response to slanders from several Idaho political figures. That, predictably, invited a fresh round of smears, but I’ve said what needed to be said and am returning the discourse that matters: ideas.

I was traveling on Tuesday, and caught up on ongoing news on Wednesday.

On Thursday, I examined the idea of compromise, trying to figure out how to hold true to principles while being flexible enough to get things done.

Also on Thursday, contributing columnist Savanna DeHay explored the differences between the modern (and unhealthy) diet and what our distant ancestors might have eaten.

On Friday, I republished last year’s Independence Day essay and then headed out for hot dogs and fireworks.

I also published op-eds by Congressman Mike Simpson, Art da Rosa, Congressman Russ Fulcher, Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon, Attorney General Raúl Labrador, and Sen. Jim Risch.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Check out this fantastic video from Idaho’s own Pastor Doug Wilson about how America has always been a Christian nation:

I usually post videos from Auron MacIntyre in these roundups, but it’s rare I have a chance to post one featuring a friend of mine. Watch this great discussion with Scott Yenor about how America’s experiment with degeneracy has clearly failed:

Nick Solheim of American Moment sat down with Daniel Tenreiro this week for an entertaining and insightful conversation:

Upcoming events…

Rep. Josh Tanner’s golf tournament, originally scheduled for today, was moved to October. Stay tuned!

Lynn Bradescu and the Syringa Speaker Series are hosting Megan Wold, attorney and former clerk for Justice Samuel Alito, to discuss what’s going on in the judicial world:

Crane Creek Country Club: 6:00 PM THURSDAY JULY 10th Suggested donation is $10.00 as we will provide heavy appetizers. No host bar. Come early if you'd like to have dinner on your own. Limited to 80 as we'll be seated at tables for comfort and discussion. SPACE IS LIMITED and we'll need RSVP'S- Please ASAP. Thanks!! Do not miss Megan Wold. lynn@syringaspeakerseries.org

