Today was the Eagle Fun Days parade. For the past three years, the District 14 GOP has taken part in the Wet & Wild portion of the parade, billed as the world’s largest water fight. This year, city staff required participants to have “safety walkers” in the front and back of each float. Along with precinct committeeman Miguel DeLuna, I walked the route unarmed, waving to the crowd while getting completely soaked.

It was fun.

This week at the Chronicle…

On Monday, I shared a recap of the 2025 Idaho GOP Summer Meeting.

On Tuesday, I republished a comprehensive look at the public lands issue authored by Jonathan Keeperman, aka Lomez.

On Wednesday, I took at look at how legislative mandates drive spending and property tax levies by counties.

On Thursday, I examined the way in which President Trump has found success in foreign policy by approaching it as a business transaction rather than a moral quandary.

On Friday, I reported that a transgender activist has made numerous threats not only against Idaho Republicans, but political figures throughout the country.

I also published some guest opinions by Rep. David Leavitt, Eric Parker, Blaine Conzatti of the Idaho Family Policy Center, and Idaho GOP chairwoman Dorothy Moon.

Whether we agree or disagree with our elected officials and influential political figures, I think it’s important to hear what they have to say. The Gem State Chronicle is a resource for as much information as possible to help you be more effective and engaged.

If you would like Gem State Chronicle to publish your work, please submit it to editor@gemstatechronicle.com. We are pleased to provide an outlet for a wide variety of figures in the world of Idaho politics to share their own messages.

In other news…

Jason Mercier of Mountain States Policy Center spoke with author Neil Chilson about the prospects of AI and how it will intersect with politics and policy going forward:

Auron MacIntyre brought on Pastor Andrew Isker and historian Alex Petkas for a fascinating discussion about the historical transition from paganism to Christianity:

Finally, listen to this retelling of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities courtesy of the Lotus Eaters:

Upcoming events…

Rep. Josh Tanner’s golf tournament, originally scheduled for today, was moved to October. Stay tuned!

Enjoy Independence Day wherever you are. I’m sure there will be parades and celebrations throughout the Gem State.

