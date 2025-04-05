Well, it’s finished. The 2025 legislative session is in the books. What’s done is done, for better or for worse. I (and I’m sure many others) will spend the next couple of weeks unpacking everything that was accomplished this year, and what we must still work on for next year. I hope everyone is having a restful weekend after a busy three months, especially our legislators who worked long hours away from their families.

On Monday, I analyzed the career and position of Gov. Brad Little, laying out what conservatives must do to challenge him in 2026. (The fact that he signed a new version of the Medical Freedom Act makes that an even tougher challenge.)

On Tuesday, I looked at the remaining options for medical freedom as the session drew to a close. (S1210 was eventually amended, passed, and signed.)

On Thursday, I examined the way in which people on the left cover bad policies with good intentions.

Finally, on Friday I explained what happened on the final day of the legislative session.

I also published guest editorials from Sen. Jim Risch, Idaho GOP National Committeeman Bryan Smith, Idaho GOP Chairwoman Dorothy Moon, and Blaine County GOP Chairwoman Heather Lauer.

On Friday night I was joined by Rep. Chris Bruce on the Gem State Report:

In other news…

I also joined Matt Edwards on Friday afternoon to talk about the end of the session:

Unplanned Good executive director Terri Marcroft, Sen. Julie Van Orden, Rep. Heather Scott, Sen. Tammy Nichols, and Rep. Barbara Ehardt joined Logan Finney of Idaho Reports for a discussion about adoption and a culture of life:

MAGA Zoomer John Doyle explained why President Trump’s tariff policy is good for the American people:

Finally, over at IM1776, author Philip Voodoo remembered the life and legacy of Val Kilmer. What was your favorite Val Kilmer role? Iceman? Batman? Chris Shiherlis in Heat? Doc Holliday?

Thank you all for your support as I continue to bring you news and analysis that empowers you to make positive change in Idaho.